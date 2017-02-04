Last Update 21:25
About Us
Saturday, 04 February 2017
Russian inspectors arrive in Egypt for final decision on flight resumption: TASS
Russian inspectors arrive in Egypt for final decision on flight resumption: TASS
A delegation of Russian aviation safety experts arrived in Egypt on Friday to inspect Cairo International ...
  • Russian experts to arrive in Egypt for final inspection of airports: Sources
  • Possible resumption of Egypt-Russia flights could start with Cairo: Russian deputy PM
  • Egypt, Russia to sign agreement on airport security: Russian transport minister
  • Flights between Russia and Egypt may resume before March: TASS
  • Russia opens new consulate in Red Sea's Hurghada
    • US hits Iran with fresh sanctions after missile tests
    The United States slapped fresh sanctions on Iran Friday to punish Tehran for recent ballistic missile ...
    UPDATED: Eight killed, 43 injured in bus accident on Sinai's Nuweiba road
    Eight university students were killed and 43 were injured Friday in a bus accident on the Nuweiba ...
    Five titles to consider at final week of Cairo Book Fair
    Keep your eyes peeled for these five titles as you peruse the 2017 Cairo International Book Fair: Egypt’s ...
    Egypt coach Cuper prefers Cameroon over Ghana for AFCON final: EFA board member
    Egyptian Football Association member and head of the national football team's crew in Gabon, Hazem ...
    French soldier shoots man who attacked them outside Louvre
    A French soldier shot and seriously wounded a man in a shopping mall beneath the Louvre Museum on ...
    Egypt 'keen' to boost coordination with new US administration: Sisi
    Egypt is keen to increase coordination with new US administration, Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah ...
    Cameroon down Ghana to set up Nations Cup final showdown against Egypt
    Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui ...
    Yemen urges Trump to lift travel ban
    Yemen's President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi on Thursday urged the administration of his US counterpart ...
    Egypt rejects European proposals for 'illegal migrants' camps in Africa
    A foreign affairs ministry official said that the EU should instead invest in more jobs in the southern Mediterranean region and African continent
    Egypt to finalise oil import deal with Iraq in February: EGPC head
    Head of Egypt's state oil company EGPCTarek El-Hadidi said an Egyptian delegation will visit Iraq ...
    Egypt's cabinet reshuffle won't take place before 12 February: PM
    PM Sherif Ismail said that some ministries could be scrapped or merged but no new ones would be created
    Harsh conditions for Syrians fleeing IS-held Deir Ezzor
    Syrians fleeing the Islamic State (IS) militant group in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor are taking ...
    Work on Giza Plateau development project in full swing: Antiquities minister
    The Giza Plateau development project is to be partly inaugurated end February
    Latest
    23:30 Spain La Liga results & fixtures (21st matchday)
    23:30 Germany Bundesliga results & fixtures (19th matchday)
    21:27 Iran says US expanding medical clearance list 'inhumane'
    21:16 Trump administration reviewing Cuba policy: White House spokesman
    20:39 French police say attacker may be an Egyptian
    20:31 UNHCR chief says safe zones would not work in Syria
    19:39 UN sees western Mosul assault driving out 250,000 civilians
    19:21 More than 100,000 visas revoked amid Trump travel ban: Reports
    19:12 Sergio Aguero still has Man City future, says Pep Guardiola
    18:37 US sends Navy destroyer to patrol off Yemen amid Iran tensions: Officials
    18:21 Shikabala out of Zamalek's squad for Egyptian Super Cup game against Ahly
    17:49 Turkish authorities release veteran Kurdish politician after two months
    17:22 Cameroon game will be a battle for history, says Egypt coach
    17:04 Warplanes kill 12 fighters in Syria's Idlib: Monitor
    16:33 N. Korea nuclear attack would trigger 'overwhelming response': Mattis
    16:33 Apple to build iPhone in India this year: Official
    15:32 Trump's hardline views prompt nonprofits to reject aid money
    14:33 Cairo and Riyadh's relations are deep-rooted, says Egypt's culture minister.....
    13:39 Louvre attack hours before 2024 Olympics bid
    13:14 Attacks in Afghanistan kill 9 policemen, cleric and his wife
    13:14 Italy Serie A fixtures (23rd matchday)
    12:55 Trump takes first step to scale back financial regulations
    12:36 Iran bans travel of US wrestlers to Iran
    12:13 Migration, Trump to dominate EU summit
    11:34 US-led coalition trains Mosul police, plans for IS-free Iraq
    11:32 Seoul says North Korea has fired its security chief
    11:32 Rights concerns loom over plan to block migrants in Libya
    11:31 Activists cheer exit of Gambia leader, an anti-gay 'icon'
    10:55 Former Brazil star Ronaldinho returns for Barcelona ambassador role
    10:47 Ghana tournament a success despite defeat, says coach Grant
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017
    Being underdogs against Egypt is good omen for Cameroon: Hugo Broos
    Cameroon coach Hugo Broos believes the underdogs tag will be useful to his side as they prepare for ...
    Ghana had more experience than us, says victorious Cameroon boss Broos
    Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has praised the performance of Ghana's national team players during ...
    Exploring Egypt AO Travel Section
    Outbound Adventures: 7 top tips for visiting beautiful Lisbon
    This historic city has delicious seafood, unique local music, and stunning views
    Exploring Cairo: A walk on El-Muezz from Bab Zuweila to Wekalat Al-Ghuri
    The hey-day of Islamic architecture in Cairo left prints all over the city; one of the best places to discover them is on historic El-Muezz street
    Most Read
    Features
    Life & Style
    INTERVIEW: May Zain El Din on improving the lives of the differently-abled in Egypt

    An accident that left her son in a wheelchair set off a train of events that saw May Zain El Din establish a foundation for the differently-abled. She speaks to Ahram Online about her quest

    Egypt
    65 years later: The ‘Cairo Fire’ of 1952 revisited

    Lack of access to official state documents leaves significant gaps in the understanding of Egypt's modern history, the 'Cairo Fire' of 26 January 1952 being a prominent example, says historian Khaled Fahmy

    Egypt
    Egypt's thawing relations with the Nile Basin Initiative: What you need to know

    Egypt froze its participation in the bloc in 2010, but last July, Egyptian Irrigation Minister attended the 24th annual meeting of the NBI’s Nile-Com in Uganda, a move viewed as partial return to the group

    Egypt
    Dozens arrested on security grounds near Ahly Club on anniversary of Port Said massacre
    Egypt's security forces detained dozens of people over security concerns near Cairo's Ahly ...
    Egyptian MP Sadat vows ‎to reveal 'more parliamentary corruption'
    Independent MP Anwar El-Sadat said parliament's ‎decision to buy three armoured cars represents just the tip of an iceberg of corruption in ‎Egypt's parliamentary circles‎
    Egyptian MP submits inquiry to parliament on sale of endangered sea animals
    Egyptian MP Mohamed Fouad filed an inquiry with parliament regarding the hunting of endangered species ...
    World
    US hits Iran with fresh sanctions after missile tests
    The United States slapped fresh sanctions on Iran Friday to punish Tehran for recent ballistic missile ...
    UN sees western Mosul assault driving out 250,000 civilians
    A renewed assault on Islamic State (IS) militants in the Iraqi city of Mosul could force 250,000 civilians ...
    Migration, Trump to dominate EU summit
    European Union leaders will try to rally together to revive the beleaguered bloc at a special summit ...
    Business
    Egypt receives $4 billion from Eurobonds issuance: CBE governor
    The Eurobonds are divided between five-year and up to 130-year bonds, with interest rates between 6.12 and 8.5 percent
    Net profit for Egypt's biggest private lender CIB up 27pct in 2016
    Egypt's largest private lender, the Commercial International Bank (CIB), recorded a consolidated ...
    Egypt raises price of subsidised sugar again to offset rising costs
    Egypt’s supply ministry has increased the price of the subsidised sugar sold through ration ...
    Arts & Culture
    Tunisian producer Fourati announced jury member in Berlinale Competition section
    Dora Bouchoucha Fourati was festival director of the Carthage Film Festival in 2008, 2010 and 2014
    Egypt's Marianne Khoury on jury of Berlinale's Robert Bosch Stiftung Film Prize
    Marianne Khoury is a co-manager of Misr International Films and president of the Panorama of European Film
    Iraqi jury member for Berlinale Glashutte Original Documentary Award; two Arab films in line-up
    The jury for the Berlinale Glashutte Original Documentary Award includes Iraqi filmmaker Samir. Two Arab films will also compete for the award
    Opinion
    On Arab spring's post-revolutionary trauma
    Ziad Akl
    Each year after the next, the anniversary of the January 2011 revolution brings more questions than answers
    Egypt: The importance of women's empowerment
    It is not enough for the state to promote women to high position. What is needed is a conscious drive that energises women in the base of the societal pyramid
    Basic determinants for reading the Arabs revolutions
    Mohamed Shuman
    The Arab Spring revolutions are now entering their seventh year but it is not yet clear what specific path they will take in the future and whether they will fulfill the slogans raised by the masses who took to the streets
    Sports
    Sergio Aguero still has Man City future, says Pep Guardiola
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted on Friday the arrival of exciting young Brazilian Gabriel ...
    Toure returns to Manchester City Champions League squad
    Manchester City have recalled midfielder Yaya Toure to their Champions League squad after he was left ...
    Barcelona captain Iniesta back in training after injury
    Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from ...
    Life & Style
    INTERVIEW: May Zain El Din on improving the lives of the differently-abled in Egypt
    An accident that left her son in a wheelchair set off a train of events that saw May Zain El Din establish a foundation for the differently-abled. She speaks to Ahram Online about her quest
    Cairenes kick off World Cancer Day with run, 3 February
    The run, which will start in Zamalek, comes within Egypt's efforts to mark World Cancer Day and raise awareness on the plight of cancer patients
    Paralyzed patients communicate thoughts for the first time via computer interface
    The patients reported being "happy" despite their condition
    Heritage
    Exhibition commemorating Coptic 'Martyrs' inaugurated at Coptic Museum
    An exhibition on Egypt’s Coptic 'martyrs' from the early Coptic era until the present was inaugurated on Thursday at Cairo’s Coptic Museum
    Two more ancient Egyptian artifacts recovered from London
    Two ancient Egyptian pieces carved in glass were handed over to Egypt’s embassy in London
    Work on Giza Plateau development project in full swing: Antiquities minister
    The Giza Plateau development project is to be partly inaugurated end February
    Ahram online     View Old Website

    © 2010 Ahram Online.