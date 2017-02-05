Last Update 21:51
Sunday, 05 February 2017
LIVE: Egypt vs Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations)
Ahram Online is providing a live coverage of the African Cup of Nations final between Egypt and Cameroon
  • Egypt vs Cameroon: Head-to-head record
  • Preview: Egypt hope recent history sides with them in Nations Cup final
  • With 2 strikers out, 1 doubtful: What options do Egypt have in attack against Cameroon?
  • Will he really go to the cinema? Egypt's Cuper out to end final jinx
  • Egypt coach Cuper highlights Cameroon's strengths ahead of AFCON final
  • Broos on the brink of restoring fallen giants Cameroon
  • We didn't expect to reach the final, says Egypt veteran keeper Hadary
    • PHOTO GALLERY: Closing ceremony as African Nations Cup draws to a close
    PHOTO GALLERY: Excitement builds in Libreville as Egypt, Cameroon fans await Nations Cup final
    Fans cherish in the streets of Libreville
    Former Egyptian press syndicate head Rashwan to run for his previous post
    Rashwan, who was syndicate head between 2013 and 2015, lost the position to current syndicate leader Yehia Kalash in 2015
    Egypt's foreign reserves climb to $26.3 bln in January: CBE
    The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) said on Sunday that the country's foreign reserves hit $26.3 billion ...
    Azhar clerics say verbal divorce with no witnesses or immediate documentation valid
    Egypt's Council of Senior Islamic Scholars upheld on Sunday the instant validity of verbal divorce ...
    Court ruling granting Copts paid vacation for Jerusalem pilgrimage a victory for equality: Lawyer
    Egyptian Christians can now take paid vacations from work to perform a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Naguib ...
    Travellers rush to board US flights while Trump ban blocked
    A U.S. appeal court late on Saturday denied a request from the Department of Justice to immediately ...
    Egypt signs $1 bln contract with Russian, French and Omani companies to import LNG
    Egypt's oil minister also said that the country is paying less than the global price for the cargo, which is 'in recognition and appreciation of Egypt and the president's role regionally and internationally'
    Father of alleged Louvre attacker insists son is innocent
    The father of an Egyptian man accused of attacking French soldiers guarding Paris' Louvre museum ...
    US court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
    A U.S. appeal court late on Saturday denied a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately ...
    No tension between Egypt and France after Paris attacker identified as Egyptian: Ministry
    On Friday, a French soldier shot and seriously wounded the reported attacker in a shopping mall beneath the Louvre Museum as he rushed at security personnel, shouting "Allahu akbar"
    Egypt, UAE seek to bolster cooperation on regional challenges: Ministry
    Egypt and the UAE have said they aim to bolster mutual cooperation to overcome regional challenges ...
    With 2 strikers out, 1 doubtful: What options do Egypt have in attack against Cameroon?
    With striker Marwan Mohsen injured and winger Mahmoud Kahraba suspended, Egypt coach Hector Cuper ...
    In-form defender Hegazy boosts Egypt squad ahead of Cameroon clash
    Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazy is cleared for Sunday's showdown against Cameroon in the 2017 Africa ...
    Hundreds depart Cairo for Gabon to support Egypt in AFCON final
    The Pharaohs will bid for their eighth tournament trophy Sunday against rivals Cameroon
    Outbound Adventures: 7 top tips for visiting beautiful Lisbon
    This historic city has delicious seafood, unique local music, and stunning views
    Exploring Cairo: A walk on El-Muezz from Bab Zuweila to Wekalat Al-Ghuri
    The hey-day of Islamic architecture in Cairo left prints all over the city; one of the best places to discover them is on historic El-Muezz street
    INTERVIEW: May Zain El Din on improving the lives of the differently-abled in Egypt

    An accident that left her son in a wheelchair set off a train of events that saw May Zain El Din establish a foundation for the differently-abled. She speaks to Ahram Online about her quest

    65 years later: The ‘Cairo Fire’ of 1952 revisited

    Lack of access to official state documents leaves significant gaps in the understanding of Egypt's modern history, the 'Cairo Fire' of 26 January 1952 being a prominent example, says historian Khaled Fahmy

    Egypt's thawing relations with the Nile Basin Initiative: What you need to know

    Egypt froze its participation in the bloc in 2010, but last July, Egyptian Irrigation Minister attended the 24th annual meeting of the NBI’s Nile-Com in Uganda, a move viewed as partial return to the group

    Egypt MP Anwar El-Sadat to be questioned by parliament's ethics committee
    Vociferous MP Anwar El-Sadat faces accusations that he had leaked copies of a government-drafted NGO law to foreign embassies in Cairo
    Death toll in December's Cairo church bombing rises to 29
    Demyana Amir, a 14 year-old died, from wounds she sustained during the December bombing
    Kuwait denies it imposed travel ban praised by Trump
    Kuwait has denied a media report which said it had imposed a travel ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority ...
    Shelling flares up in east Ukraine ahead of Trump's call to Kiev
    Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists accused each other of resuming artillery attacks in east Ukraine ...
    Trump fumes, vows to act, after judge lifts travel ban
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday denounced a judge who lifted a travel ban for citizens of ...
    Egypt's foreign reserves climb to $26.3 bln in January: CBE
    The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) said on Sunday that the country's foreign reserves hit $26.3 billion ...
    Egypt to offer Banque Du Caire's shares on bourse in 'few months': Minister
    Banque Du Caire, one of Egypt's largest and oldest public lenders, has filed a request at the ...
    Egypt to finalise oil import deal with Iraq in February: EGPC head
    Head of Egypt's state oil company EGPCTarek El-Hadidi said an Egyptian delegation will visit Iraq ...
    Cairo's 'Medfest: Under the Skin' probes where film meets medicine
    The festival was organised by medical doctors Mina El-Naggar and Khaled Ali, who share a passion for film
    Egypt's arts and culture events of the week: 5-12 February
    8th Cairo Video Festival, arts management seminars, Moroccan films and the ongoing Cairo Intl. Book Fair are among this week's highlights. Check all cultural events taking place in Cairo, Alexandria and Rosetta below
    Tunisian producer Fourati announced jury member in Berlinale Competition section
    Dora Bouchoucha Fourati was festival director of the Carthage Film Festival in 2008, 2010 and 2014
    'Let’s stop arguing and get to work'
    Ziad Bahaa-Eldin
    The title above is not my own. It comes from billboards posted along major thoroughfares as part of ...
    On Arab spring's post-revolutionary trauma
    Ziad Akl
    Each year after the next, the anniversary of the January 2011 revolution brings more questions than answers
    Egypt: The importance of women's empowerment
    It is not enough for the state to promote women to high position. What is needed is a conscious drive that energises women in the base of the societal pyramid
    Aguero uncertain about Man City future
    Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero admitted on Sunday he does not know if he has a future under ...
    Jesus double lifts Manchester City to third with late Swansea win
    Gabriel Jesus scored twice, including a 92nd-minute winner, as Manchester City climbed to third in ...
    Swimming: Michael Phelps makes political Super Bowl pick
    Michael Phelps approaches his Super Bowl pick with equal parts athletic achievement and brand loyalty. So ...
    'Heading' in soccer leads to concussion symptoms
    Purposely "heading" a soccer ball may lead to concussion symptoms despite research suggesting ...
    To save lives, WHO wants global focus on catching cancer early
    More than 14 million people develop cancer every year, and this figure is projected to rise to more than 21 million by 2030
    INTERVIEW: May Zain El Din on improving the lives of the differently-abled in Egypt
    An accident that left her son in a wheelchair set off a train of events that saw May Zain El Din establish a foundation for the differently-abled. She speaks to Ahram Online about her quest
    Exhibition commemorating Coptic 'Martyrs' inaugurated at Coptic Museum
    An exhibition on Egypt’s Coptic 'martyrs' from the early Coptic era until the present was inaugurated on Thursday at Cairo’s Coptic Museum
    Two more ancient Egyptian artifacts recovered from London
    Two ancient Egyptian pieces carved in glass were handed over to Egypt’s embassy in London
    Work on Giza Plateau development project in full swing: Antiquities minister
    The Giza Plateau development project is to be partly inaugurated end February
