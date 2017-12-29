Last Update 15:12
About Us
Friday, 29 December 2017

El-Sisi discusses Egyptian-Saudi ties in phone call with Saudi Crown Prince

El-Sisi and Crown Prince Salman discussed recent developments in the region as well as joint efforts to face regional challenges

Ahram Online , Friday 29 Dec 2017
Sisi
Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (R) (Photo: Egyptian presidency spokesman official Facebook page)
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman late Thursday in which the two leaders discussed Egyptian-Saudi ties and means to bolster mutual cooperation, El-Sisi's office said in a statement.

El-Sisi and Crown Prince Salman, who is also the Saudi defence minister, discussed recent developments in the region as well as joint efforts to face regional challenges, the statement added.

Saudi Arabia is one of Egypt's closest regional allies.
 

