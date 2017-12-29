El-Sisi discusses Egyptian-Saudi ties in phone call with Saudi Crown Prince

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman late Thursday in which the two leaders discussed Egyptian-Saudi ties and means to bolster mutual cooperation, El-Sisi's office said in a statement.

El-Sisi and Crown Prince Salman, who is also the Saudi defence minister, discussed recent developments in the region as well as joint efforts to face regional challenges, the statement added.

Saudi Arabia is one of Egypt's closest regional allies.



