UPDATED: One tourist killed in Luxor hot air balloon crash

A hot air balloon crashed on Friday in Egypt's Luxor governorate, killing an American and injuring 13 other foreign tourists as they took a tour over the Valley of the Kings, Al-Ahram Arabic news website reported.

The body of the deceased tourist, a 36-year-old woman, as well as those injured have been taken to Luxor International Hospital, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

Two of the wounded suffered serious injuries and are in critical condition.

A security source told Al-Ahram Arabic website that the hot air balloon, which was carrying 20 passengers, crashed due to strong wind.

The ministry of aviation has issued a statement saying that the weather forecasts had indicated that it was safe to fly the balloons, adding that there were 22 balloons flying that day with 452 passengers.

The ministry said that all the other balloons landed safely.

Minister of Aviation Sherif Fathy has ordered the formation of a technical committee to investigate the incident.

Egypt is currently witnessing windy weather conditions.

In September 2016, Egypt suspended hot air balloon flights for three days over Luxor due to poor weather conditions that led to the injury of a group of tourists in a hot air balloon crash.

