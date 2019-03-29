Last Update 19:38
About Us
Friday, 29 March 2019

President Trump to welcome Egypt's Sisi to the White House 9 April: Press secretary statement

Ahram Online , Friday 29 Mar 2019
Sisi/Trump
File photo: US President Donald Trump meets with Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi at the Palace Hotel during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly September 20, 2017 in New York City (Photo: AFP)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 378
Share/Bookmark
Views: 378

Related
    • "President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt to the White House on April 9, 2019," the Press Secretary of the White House said in a statement on Friday.

    "President Trump and President Al Sisi will discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt and building on our robust military, economic, and counterterrorism cooperation," the statement read.

    Egyptian President El-Sisi last met his American counterpart Trump in New York last September on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

    "The two leaders will also discuss developments and shared priorities in the region, including enhancing regional economic integration and addressing ongoing conflicts, and Egypt’s longstanding role as a lynchpin of regional stability," the statement explained.

    Search Keywords:
    Ahram Online
    -
    US
    -
    Cairo
    -
    Washington
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    19:42 EU calls crisis summit, warns of no-deal Brexit
    19:34 Angry Messi says son questions why Argentines criticize him
    19:29 Egyptian Premier League results & fixtures (27 matchday)
    19:09 Centre-right to top European Parliament vote, edging out nationalists: Poll
    18:42 Sudan frees editor held for criticising emergency rule
    18:06 Trump threatens to close US border with Mexico next week
    17:10 Tunisia arrests UN official working on Libya arms embargo: UN
    17:00 VIDEO: Egypt's Parliament holds fourth social dialogue on proposed amendments.....
    16:45 Manchester City, Liverpool eye home straight as Solskjaer plots top-four finish
    16:43 Britain's May urges parliament to back divorce deal, guarantee Brexit
    16:14 Trump adviser warns Russia on military presence in Venezuela
    15:54 Loyalists' call for president to quit fails to end Algeria protests
    14:32 Cholera cases jump to 138 in Mozambique's Beira after cyclone
    14:30 May puts stripped-down Brexit deal to 'last chance' vote in parliament
    14:24 Romanian referee Stefan Kovacs to officiate Ahly/Zamalek clash in Cairo derby
    13:53 UK accord to exit treaty enough for smooth Brexit: EU executive
    12:23 Two weeks before India starts voting, Modi predicts easy victory
    12:05 Protesters gather in Algiers as Bouteflika clings to power
    11:53 Dozens evacuated as fire strikes French Alps hotel; no injuries reported
    11:47 Preview: Laliga Santander returns with the Catalan derby and six pointer clashes.....
    11:45 US, Egypt delegations hold 31st meeting of Military Cooperation Committee in.....
    11:24 Prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah released from prison after concluding.....
    11:11 Rebuilding at N. Korea's rocket site 'almost complete': Seoul
    11:05 Afghan officials: Taliban attacks target police, killing 17
    11:00 Cairo, Nile Delta to see rain on Friday
    10:07 Tennis: Federer books Shapovalov showdown in Miami
    10:00 How the Premier League title race and top-four battle will be decided
    22:00 US orders foreign firms to further cut down on oil trades with Venezuela: Reuters
    21:20 President Bolsonaro says Brazil may open a 'business office' in Jerusalem not.....
    21:15 4 gunmen killed in shootout in Comoros after opposition presidential candidate.....
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.