President Trump to welcome Egypt's Sisi to the White House 9 April: Press secretary statement

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt to the White House on April 9, 2019," the Press Secretary of the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"President Trump and President Al Sisi will discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt and building on our robust military, economic, and counterterrorism cooperation," the statement read.

Egyptian President El-Sisi last met his American counterpart Trump in New York last September on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The two leaders will also discuss developments and shared priorities in the region, including enhancing regional economic integration and addressing ongoing conflicts, and Egypt’s longstanding role as a lynchpin of regional stability," the statement explained.

Short link:

