Egypt's Sisi, Bahrain King Hamad discuss regional developments

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed latest regional developments on Saturday with in a phone call from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain,the Egyptian presidency said.

According to presidency, El-Sisi exchanged views with King Hamed on the latest regional developments.



The two leaders stressed the importance of concerted efforts for facing the existing challenges in the region to preserve the Arab national security, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.



The Bahraini monarch praised Egypt over its efforts to support regional and international peace and security, the spokesman also said.



Their talks also touched on boosting bilateral ties, he added.



Sisi hailed the deeply-rooted historical relationship between the two Arab nations.

