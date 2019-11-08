Last Update 21:31
Friday, 08 November 2019

Egypt's Sisi, Bahrain King Hamad discuss regional developments

MENA , Saturday 28 Sep 2019
Sisi
File photo: A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on April 26, 2016 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi shaking hands with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa (L) during a meeting in the capital Cairo. (Photo: AFP)
Views: 1391
    • Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed latest regional developments on Saturday with in a phone call from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain,the  Egyptian presidency said.

    According to presidency, El-Sisi exchanged views with King Hamed on the latest regional developments.

    The two leaders stressed the importance of concerted efforts for facing the existing challenges in the region to preserve the Arab national security, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

    The Bahraini monarch praised Egypt over its efforts to support regional and international peace and security, the spokesman also said. 

    Their talks also touched on boosting bilateral ties, he added.

    Sisi hailed the deeply-rooted historical relationship between the two Arab nations. 

