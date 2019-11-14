Last Update 10:16
About Us
Thursday, 14 November 2019

Egypt's Sisi starts two-day visit to UAE

The Egyptian Presidents arrived Abu Dhabi on Wednesday on a two-day visits

MENA , Ahram Online , Thursday 14 Nov 2019
Egyptian President in UAE
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, UAE (Photo: Egyptian Presidency)
    • Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived Wednesday in the UAE on a two-day visit.

    President El-Sisi  was received at the Abu Dhabi International Airport by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    The two leaders exchanged friendly talks on relations between the two countries.

    According to the Egyptian presidency , the current visit of the Egyptian President comes as part of the special and strategic relations between the two countries and how Egypt and Emirates are keen to coordinate continually regarding the challenges in the Middle East region currently. 

    El-Sisi is accompanied in this visit by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Planning Minister Hala el Saeed and Head of the Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel.

     Emirati News Agency "WAM" stated that Emirati jet fighters escorted El-Sisi's plane after entering the UAE airspace to welcome him.

