Egypt's Sisi starts two-day visit to UAE

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived Wednesday in the UAE on a two-day visit.

President El-Sisi was received at the Abu Dhabi International Airport by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders exchanged friendly talks on relations between the two countries.

According to the Egyptian presidency , the current visit of the Egyptian President comes as part of the special and strategic relations between the two countries and how Egypt and Emirates are keen to coordinate continually regarding the challenges in the Middle East region currently.

El-Sisi is accompanied in this visit by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Planning Minister Hala el Saeed and Head of the Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel.

Emirati News Agency "WAM" stated that Emirati jet fighters escorted El-Sisi's plane after entering the UAE airspace to welcome him.

