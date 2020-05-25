Egypt, Greece reject 'foreign interference' in Libya

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday where they discussed the latest developments in Libya as well as efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus and ease its medical, economic and social impacts.

El-Sisi and Mitsotakis agreed on boosting cooperation in terms of fighting the coronavirus through exchanging know-how and upholding coordination between concerned bodies in the two friendly nations, according to presidency spokesman Bassam Radi.

They took up means of boosting cooperation at all levels, whether bilaterally or within the framework of the trilateral cooperation mechanism grouping Egypt, Cyprus and Greece. In this respect, both sides agreed on resuming exchanged visits at the level of senior officials once the international aviation movement, which is disrupted by the pandemic, is back to normal.

During the call, El-Sisi and Mitsotakis shared similar views with regards to their countries’ stances and interests in the Middle East region along with asserting the significance of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), which is considered as one of the key tools towards cementing cooperation among countries taking part in it in the domain of energy and gas, Radi said.

The spokesman added that the phone call tackled the latest updates of the Libyan crisis, with both sides affirming their rejection of foreign interference that makes the issue more complicated and serves the interests of the foreign parties at the expense of Libyan people's rights, will and interests.

Such interference jeopardises not only the stability and security of Libya's neighbouring countries, but also the European ones, El-Sisi and Mitsotakis said.

Meanwhile, they called for unified international efforts to support a settlement to the Libyan crisis through supporting the UN bids in this regard along with putting into effect the outcomes of the Berlin summit on Libya, which took place in January 2020 in Germany.

