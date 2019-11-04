Last Update 22:14
About Us
Monday, 04 November 2019

Ethiopian PM Abiy defends his public response to ethnic clashes in Oromia

Ethiopian Nobel-winning PM Abiy Ahmed says he prioritises dialogue and education over force

AFP , Sunday 3 Nov 2019
Abiy Ahmed
File photo: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Photo: AP)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 357
Share/Bookmark
Views: 357

Related
    • Ethiopian Nobel-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday defended his slow response against claims that government is weak and timid in the face of recent unrest that left more than 80 people dead.

    In a televised statement Sunday evening, Abiy said his decision was to prioritise "dialogue" over force.

    "The Ethiopian government has been magnanimous with a view to widen the political and democratic space in Ethiopia," said Abiy, who came to power last year.

    "It has opted for dialogue and education instead of using force, however those who think patience is fear or magnanimity is weakness should know they are mistaken."

    Protests against Abiy, this year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate, erupted in Addis Ababa and in Ethiopia's Oromia region on October 23 after a high-profile activist accused security forces of trying to orchestrate an attack against him -- a claim police denied.

    The instability quickly devolved into ethnic and religious clashes in multiple locations in Oromia.

    Abiy waited several days to issue a written statement about the violence, and he has been criticised for his slow public response.

    Abiy said the death toll had climbed to 86 -- up from the figure of 78 provided last week by his press secretary, Billene Seyoum.

    Of those, 76 were killed in "communal clashes" while 10 were killed in "confrontations with security forces," Abiy said.

    The dead included 50 members of the Oromo ethnic group, the country's largest, while 20 were from the Amhara ethnic group, the second-largest.

    Ethnic violence has been a recurring problem under Abiy, causing Ethiopia to record more displaced people than any other country last year.

    The activist at the centre of the initial protests, Jawar Mohammed, is credited with helping to sweep Abiy to power but he has recently become critical of some of the premier's policies.

    Both men are from the Oromo ethnic group, and their feud highlights divisions within Abiy's Oromo support base that could complicate his bid for a five-year term when Ethiopia votes in elections planned for May 2020.

    Jawar, a media mogul, is highly divisive and accused by critics of fomenting ethnic divisions.

    Speaking to journalists last week, Billene said more than 400 people had been arrested during investigations into the violence, but she declined to say whether the government held Jawar responsible.

    Abiy on Sunday also provided a religious breakdown of the victims, saying 40 were Christians, 34 were Muslims and the rest belonged to other religions.

    Orthodox Christian leaders have accused Abiy's government of failing to protect the church's followers.

    Catholic Pope Francis said Sunday he was "pained" by news of “the violence” in Ethiopia, “which has among its victims Christians of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahado Church” and urged people to "pray for all the victims of violence there".

    The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church is the largest of the Oriental Orthodox Churches, with between 45 and 50 million adherents, mostly in Ethiopia. The Oriental Orthodox Churches are distinguished by their recognition of only the first three Ecumenical Councils.

    * This story was edited by Ahram Online.

    Search Keywords:
    Ethiopia
    -
    Addis Ababa
    -
    Oromo
    -
    Tigray
    -
    Amhara
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    22:30 Bayern Munich part company with Kovac
    22:26 Ittihad of Alexandria beat Bahrain's Al-Muharraq in Arab Cup
    22:19 Egypt's Pyramids FC reach Confederation Cup group stage with 3-0 win over Young.....
    22:14 Ethiopian PM Abiy defends his public response to ethnic clashes in Oromia
    21:56 African Confederation Cup playoff round results & fixtures (2nd leg)
    21:38 Germany Bundesliga results & scorers (10th matchday)
    21:34 Italy Serie A results & fixtures (11th matchday)
    21:33 English Premier League results & scorers (11th matchday)
    21:32 Spain La Liga fixtures & results (12th matchday)
    20:00 Egypt, Greece, Cyprus launch military exercise Medusa 9 in Mediterranean
    19:34 Venezuela expels El Salvador's diplomats in 'reciprocal' move
    19:30 Sudanese protesters still asking for answers over June deaths
    18:52 Balotelli threatens to leave pitch after racist abuse in Verona, then scores.....
    18:09 Brexit Party leader Farage to campaign against PM divorce deal from outside.....
    17:34 Egyptian players abroad: Warda helps AE Larissa to victory, Hafez's Kasimpasa.....
    17:32 Ken Loach's 'Sorry We Missed You' to open 12th Panorama of the European Film.....
    17:32 Gomaa double secures Masry's qualification for Confed Cup group stage
    17:31 Cairo Int'l Film Festival brings cinema closer to university students
    16:38 Saudi working on speeding up Aramco IPO process: NCB exec
    16:33 Match facts: Egypt's Masry v Seychelles' Cote d'or (African Confederation Cup)
    16:18 Schools, clinics shut as strike hits UN Palestinian agency in Jordan
    15:22 Friends' star Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'
    15:22 Theater owners: 'The Irishman' 'deserved better' release
    14:49 Hong Kong shopping mall clashes end in bloodshed
    14:28 Toll in Philippine quakes climbs to 21
    14:26 Tottenham's Wanyama leads Kenya squad for Egypt clash in 2021 AFCON qualifiers
    13:11 In China, Macron wants to take Beijing 'at its word' on free trade
    13:10 UN chief urges Myanmar to resolve Rohingya crisis
    13:10 Iraqis block roads in support of anti-government protests
    13:09 UK's Johnson 'sorry' for Brexit delay
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.