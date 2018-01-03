Storm cuts power to 200,000 households in northern France

A new winter storm has cut power to 200,000 households in northern Franceand is set to move to other regions throughout the day, electricity grid company Enedis said on Wednesday.

Households in the Normandy region were the worst hit by storm Eleanor, Enedis, a unit of state-controlled EDF said, while the area around Paris and northeastern Picardie and Champagne-Ardenne were also among those affected.

The latest weather warning and strong winds come after winter storm Carmen battered westernFrance on Jan. 1, with some 40,000 households in the Brittany region temporarily losing power on Monday.

