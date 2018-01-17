Last Update 17:33
About Us
Wednesday, 17 January 2018

Turkish military cargo plane crashes, kills three soldiers: Army

Reuters , Wednesday 17 Jan 2018
Share/Bookmark
Views: 338
Share/Bookmark
Views: 338

Related
    • A Turkish military cargo plane crashed in the Western province of Isparta while on training exercises on Wednesday, killing three soldiers, the army said.

    Two pilots and one technician were on the aircraft and all three were killed in the crash near the Egirdir Lake, the army said in a statement.

    The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but communication with the plane was lost around 0950 GMT, the army said, adding that several emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site. 

     

    Search Keywords:
    Reuters
    -
    Turkey
    -
    Cargo
    -
    Plane
    -
    Crash
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    17:33 Art Alert: Award winning The Stopover to screen at Cairo's French Institute
    16:54 As Catalan parliament meets, some call for ex-leader to rule by Skype
    16:54 Egyptian Premier League results & fixtures (19th matchday)
    15:56 US freeze aims to erase Palestinian refugee issue: Arab League
    15:50 Two Egyptian writers make it to Arabic Booker longlist
    15:33 Egyptian musicians to participate in UAE's Wasla Festival
    14:43 Turkish military cargo plane crashes, kills three soldiers: Army
    14:42 1st century tomb discovered in northern Egypt's Al-Alamein
    13:44 Egypt to develop Alexandria's Kom El-Shoqafa archaeological site into open-air.....
    12:13 Netanyahu says US embassy could move to Jerusalem within a year
    12:13 Egypt’s Meteorological Authority warns of unstable weather for Thursday and.....
    11:11 Britain to put women at heart of peace work in Iraq, Nigeria and South Sudan
    10:39 Syrian Kurdish PYD urges action against Turkish bombing of Afrin: Statement
    09:19 Myanmar police shoot dead seven protesters in troubled Rakhine
    08:46 PHOTO GALLERY: Swan Lake ballet brings timeless fairy tale to Cairo, Alexandria
    08:45 GOP still struggling with Trump's remarks on Africa
    22:00 Ahly move top of Egyptian league with easy win over El-Geish
    21:56 Egyptian Premier League results & scorers (18th matchday)
    21:53 Trump: we want immigrants 'from everywhere' to come to US
    21:43 Egyptian, Ethiopian FMs to meet in Cairo on Wednesday for cooperation committee.....
    21:42 US withholds $65 mn from UN agency for Palestinians
    21:30 Saudi Arabia shoots down Yemeni missile: Ekhbariya TV
    20:39 Fighting in northwest Syria causes 200,000 displacements: UN
    19:48 Egypt's Al-Azhar to hold international conference 'in support of Jerusalem'.....
    19:47 Fitch Ratings revises Egypt's outlook to positive, affirms at 'B' rating
    19:15 Trump, Xi express 'hope' for change in N.Korea attitude: W.House
    19:02 US warily eyeing new Russian air defenses in Crimea
    18:48 Art Alert: Therese Antoine launches new sculpture exhibition with musical duet
    18:04 Macron promises steps on Calais migration, acknowledges Brexit worries
    16:41 Menoufiya governor, two businessmen ordered detained on bribery charges
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.