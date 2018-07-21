Last Update 17:58
About Us
Saturday, 21 July 2018

Germany drops sanctions on Turkey, relaxes travel advice

AFP , Saturday 21 Jul 2018
Share/Bookmark
Views: 294
Share/Bookmark
Views: 294

Germany has lifted economic sanctions on Turkey and relaxed its travel advice to the country, Berlin said Saturday, after Ankara ended its two-year state of emergency.

A 1.5 billion-euro ($1.7 billion) limit on export guarantees to Turkey would not be renewed this year, Germany's economy ministry told AFP, confirming an earlier report by the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The measure was imposed in July 2017 as a way to pressure Ankara after the detention of a German human right campaigner and five other activists, including the head of Amnesty International in Turkey.

Opposition parties in Germany have accused the 1.5 billion-euro limit of being too timid, given that the value of export guarantees increased from 1.1 billion euros in 2016 to 1.46 billion euros the following year.

Germany's foreign ministry also removed a warning on its website about its nationals facing a high risk of arrest when visiting Turkey.

Turkey's state of emergency, which was imposed after a failed 2016 coup and saw the biggest purge of officials in the country's modern history, came to an end on Thursday.

However the country's opposition has accused the government of moving to permanently formalise some of the measure's harshest aspects.

On Friday, Turkey and the Netherlands ended months of enmity and agreed to restore diplomatic ties after two Turkish ministers were barred from a Rotterdam rally.

Search Keywords:
AFP
-
Germany
-
Turkish
-
Turkey
-
Rotterdam
-
Berlin
-
Ankara
-
Short link:

 

WorldCup 2018- News, Live score, Groups, Teams, Matches and stats-Ahram Online
Email
 
Name
 
Comment's
Title
 
Comment
Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
  • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
  • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
  • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
  • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
WorldCup 2018- News, Live score, Groups, Teams, Matches and stats-Ahram Online
Latest
18:10 Iran overturns ban on religious minority councillor
17:45 Hundreds protest over Hong Kong's move to ban separatist political party
17:30 Spain's conservatives swing to the right as new leader chosen
17:28 Exiled Afghan Vice President Dostum due to return home on Sunday
17:24 AC Milan names new chairman after Elliott takes control
17:21 Former Zamalek coach Ihab Galal takes charge of Libya's Ahli Tripoli
15:45 Germany drops sanctions on Turkey, relaxes travel advice
15:32 Zamalek still in talks to sign Tunisia's Sassi, door is open for any player.....
14:37 Turkey denounces Israel's Jewish nation-state law as racist
14:24 Muslim man beaten to death in India on suspicion of smuggling cows
14:07 Myanmar violated UN child rights pact in Rohingya crackdown, experts find
14:02 Syrian army pushes into Quneitra province: State TV, rebels
13:49 Kremlin says Russian, French leaders discuss humanitarian aid to Syria
13:46 Iran leader backs suggestion to block Gulf oil exports if own sales stopped
12:49 Eritrea appoints first ambassador to Ethiopia in two decades
12:43 Militants kill 10 Iran Guards at Iraqi border post: Agency
10:15 Africa looks for answers after disastrous World Cup
09:14 Trump wants suspensions for NFL players who kneel during anthem
09:09 Canada's immigration detention reviews stacked against detainees: Audit
21:32 Citing lack of progress, secretary to Myanmar's Rohingya panel quits
21:30 Iraqi protester killed at Badr paramilitary branch
19:46 Merkel vows to work at "under pressure" U.S. relationship
18:33 Putin says Russia's World Cup stadiums should remain soccer venues
18:31 Nigeria flying home 152 citizens stranded in Russia after World Cup
18:14 Russia sends Syrian refugee proposal to U.S. after Trump summit
17:47 Turkey, Netherlands agree to normalise ties
16:51 Trump threatens tariffs on $500 bln of Chinese imports: CNBC
15:42 Ethiopian parliament approves amnesty for dissidents
15:39 Brighton sign South Africa star Tau
15:21 AC Milan cleared to compete in Europa League after court overturns UEFA ban
Readers Picks
Ahram online

© 2010 Ahram Online.