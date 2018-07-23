Netanyahu praises Trump's 'tough stand' against Iran

.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised President Donald Trump's "tough stand" against Iran after the US leader issued a stark warning to the Islamic republic

"I would like to praise the tough stand expressed yesterday by President Trump and Secretary of State (Mike) Pompeo against the aggression of the Iranian regime," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

Iran is Israel's main enemy and Netanyahu has long pushed for a tougher stand against it by international powers.

