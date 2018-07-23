Last Update 13:9
About Us
Monday, 23 July 2018

Netanyahu praises Trump's 'tough stand' against Iran

AFP , Monday 23 Jul 2018
Share/Bookmark
Views: 231
Share/Bookmark
Views: 231

Related
    • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised President Donald Trump's "tough stand" against Iran after the US leader issued a stark warning to the Islamic republic.

    "I would like to praise the tough stand expressed yesterday by President Trump and Secretary of State (Mike) Pompeo against the aggression of the Iranian regime," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

    Iran is Israel's main enemy and Netanyahu has long pushed for a tougher stand against it by international powers.

    Search Keywords:
    AFP
    -
    US
    -
    diplomacy
    -
    Iran
    -
    Israel
    -
    Donald Trump
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    12:22 Another gunman carries out suicide bombing in Erbil governorate: Security forces
    11:50 Netanyahu praises Trump's 'tough stand' against Iran
    11:49 Egypt denounces Kabul airport bombing
    11:41 Gunmen in Erbil attack believed to be Islamic State: Kurdish officials
    11:26 Kurds kill two gunmen inside Erbil governorate, others remain with hostages:.....
    09:20 Japan reopens beaches hit by 2011 nuclear, tsunami disaster
    22:35 Dubai recipe for economic success looks stale as markets slump
    22:34 Mnuchin pushes for EU, China concessions amid trade stalemate
    20:52 Germany to take in 8 Syrian 'White Helmets,' families
    20:21 Yemen govt says rebels should free prisoners ahead of talks
    19:46 EU finance chief blasts Trump over 'inappropriate' trade sanctions
    19:05 US doubts ability of South Sudan's president and rebel leader to bring peace
    19:02 Syrian state television says Israel may have struck city in Hama province
    18:54 Islamic State claims suicide bombing targeting Afghan vice president
    18:38 Zamalek seeks Egyptian citizenship for Nigerian player Yussuf
    18:10 Zamalek winger Mostafa Fathi signs contract extension to 2022
    18:01 Who needs IS in Iraq?
    17:55 Iran’s double message
    17:47 India vows justice as many Muslims fear being left off citizen list
    17:37 The Salwa channel: Further isolation of Qatar
    17:21 Heat rises on Macron as security aide scandal upends parliament
    16:56 Ozil defends controversial picture with Erdogan
    16:03 Suicide attack near Kabul airport leaves 10 dead or wounded: Officials
    15:00 Egyptian-Saudi Super Cups agreed for November
    15:00 Man City keeper Hart eager for permanent move after two loans
    14:41 Magnitude 5.9 quake hits western Iran injuring at least 25
    13:40 Egypt approves four foreigners for each club to participate in local competitions
    13:08 Trump says Carter Page documents show DoJ and FBI misled courts
    12:43 Egypt's Pyramids sign Brazil's attacking midfielder Rodriguinho
    12:04 Egypt prosecutors order driver involved in last week's deadly road accident.....
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.