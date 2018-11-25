Britain 'optimistic' about case of academic jailed in UAE

Britain's foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday he was optimistic that progress could be made in the case of Matthew Hedges, a British academic jailed for life in the United Arab Emirates on spying charges on Wednesday.

"I am more optimistic as we sit here now that we can find a way through this," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr show. "The UAE is a very longstanding friend of the UK and I've had very good conversations with their foreign minister; I am going to speak to him again this afternoon."

