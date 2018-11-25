Last Update 15:35
Britain 'optimistic' about case of academic jailed in UAE

Reuters , Sunday 25 Nov 2018
Matthew Hedges
Matthew Hedges a British academic jailed for life in the United Arab Emirates on spying charges. (Reuters)
    • Britain's foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday he was optimistic that progress could be made in the case of Matthew Hedges, a British academic jailed for life in the United Arab Emirates on spying charges on Wednesday.

    "I am more optimistic as we sit here now that we can find a way through this," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr show. "The UAE is a very longstanding friend of the UK and I've had very good conversations with their foreign minister; I am going to speak to him again this afternoon."

