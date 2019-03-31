UPDATED: Arab leaders reaffirm stances on Palestine, occupied Syrian Golan at opening of 30th Arab Summit in Tunisia

The opening session of the 30th Arab Summit ended on Sunday in the Tunisian capital after the conclusion of speeches by Arab leaders reaffirming their support for the Palestinian cause and rejecting the US's recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

The summit began with a brief speech by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz followed by Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi.

Essebsi announced that the summit is being held under the title 'Determination and Solidarity.'

"We reject any measures that undermine Syrian sovereignty over the Golan Heights," King Salman said.

The summit takes place a week after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognising Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, a decision that has been rejected by Arab countries and the European Union.

Israel occupied the Syrian Golan after the 1967 Middle East War. In 1981, it unilaterally annexed the Golan in a move that was not recognised by the United Nations.

Essebsi called on Arab leaders to unite in addressing all challenges and crises facing the Middle East and North Africa region.

The Tunisian president stressed his country's support for the Palestinian cause. He said that the occupied Palestinian territories should form the core of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In 2017, Trump issued a decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that was rejected by a majority of the members of the UN's General Assembly.

Essebsi also highlighted the importance of coordinating efforts that Tunisia, Egypt and Algeria have been exerting to maintain the security and stability of the neighbouring country of Libya.

Secretary-general of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the United States' decision to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights will not change reality, and that if occupation constitutes a crime, then seeking to legitimise this crime is a “major wrongdoing.”

Aboul Gheit reiterated the Arab commitment to the Palestinian cause based on the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Aboul Gheit also stressed that political solutions are the hope for ensuring stability in Arab countries, and said that peoples are the losers in civil wars.

He also said that the actions of some regional powers in Arab countries exacerbate the conflicts in the region.

The secretary-general said he rejects "the interference by Iran and Turkey in the Arab world, which has complicated crises and hindered ways to resolve them."

"It is unacceptable for regional powers to meddle and attempt to revive the glory of empire and create so-called safe areas," he said.

Aboul Gheit stressed that political solutions are the only way to end the conflicts in the region while safeguarding the nation state under the values of citizenship.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani abruptly left the summit during the speech by the Arab League secretary-general.

The Tunis summit was the first time the rulers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar have attended the same gathering since 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Kuwait severed diplomatic ties with Riyadh and imposed a political and economic boycott on Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar has denied these charges.

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said in his speech during the opening session of the summit that "the liberation of all Arab occupied territories is the only way to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict."

El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's support of the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state, adding that the Israeli occupied Golan Heights must be returned to Syria as a start to comprehensive and just peace.

The Egyptian president said that peaceful negotiations based on the Geneva accords are the only way out of the current crisis.

The Summit is expected to issue a resolution on the Arab stance on the US decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The Syrian seat in the Arab League remained empty at today's proceedings per the suspension of Syria's membership since 2011.

