Last Update 18:45
About Us
Sunday, 31 March 2019

UPDATED: Arab leaders reaffirm stances on Palestine, occupied Syrian Golan at opening of 30th Arab Summit in Tunisia

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi called on Arab leaders to unite in an attempt to work on all challenges and crises facing the Middle East and the Arab world

Ahram Online , Sunday 31 Mar 2019
Arab leaders
Arab leaders pose for the camera, ahead of the 30th Arab Summit in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Photo: AP)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 802
Share/Bookmark
Views: 802

Related
    • The opening session of the 30th Arab Summit ended on Sunday in the Tunisian capital after the conclusion of speeches by Arab leaders reaffirming their support for the Palestinian cause and rejecting the US's recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

    The summit began with a brief speech by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz followed by Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi.

    Essebsi announced that the summit is being held under the title 'Determination and Solidarity.'

    "We reject any measures that undermine Syrian sovereignty over the Golan Heights," King Salman said.

    The summit takes place a week after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognising Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, a decision that has been rejected by Arab countries and the European Union.

    Israel occupied the Syrian Golan after the 1967 Middle East War. In 1981, it unilaterally annexed the Golan in a move that was not recognised by the United Nations.

    Essebsi called on Arab leaders to unite in addressing all challenges and crises facing the Middle East and North Africa region.

    The Tunisian president stressed his country's support for the Palestinian cause. He said that the occupied Palestinian territories should form the core of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

    In 2017, Trump issued a decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that was rejected by a majority of the members of the UN's General Assembly.

    Essebsi also highlighted the importance of coordinating efforts that Tunisia, Egypt and Algeria have been exerting to maintain the security and stability of the neighbouring country of Libya.

    Secretary-general of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the United States' decision to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights will not change reality, and that if occupation constitutes a crime, then seeking to legitimise this crime is a “major wrongdoing.”

    Aboul Gheit reiterated the Arab commitment to the Palestinian cause based on the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

    Aboul Gheit also stressed that political solutions are the hope for ensuring stability in Arab countries, and said that peoples are the losers in civil wars.

    He also said that the actions of some regional powers in Arab countries exacerbate the conflicts in the region.

    The secretary-general said he rejects "the interference by Iran and Turkey in the Arab world, which has complicated crises and hindered ways to resolve them."

    "It is unacceptable for regional powers to meddle and attempt to revive the glory of empire and create so-called safe areas," he said.

    Aboul Gheit stressed that political solutions are the only way to end the conflicts in the region while safeguarding the nation state under the values of citizenship.

    Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani abruptly left the summit during the speech by the Arab League secretary-general.

    The Tunis summit was the first time the rulers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar have attended the same gathering since 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Kuwait severed diplomatic ties with Riyadh and imposed a political and economic boycott on Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar has denied these charges.

    Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said in his speech during the opening session of the summit that "the liberation of all Arab occupied territories is the only way to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict." 

    El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's support of the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state, adding that the Israeli occupied Golan Heights must be returned to Syria as a start to comprehensive and just peace. 

    The Egyptian president said that peaceful negotiations based on the Geneva accords are the only way out of the current crisis.

    The Summit is expected to issue a resolution on the Arab stance on the US decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

    The Syrian seat in the Arab League remained empty at today's proceedings per the suspension of Syria's membership since 2011.

     

    Search Keywords:
    Ahram Online
    -
    Tunisia
    -
    Arab Summit
    -
    Arab League
    -
    Syria
    -
    Palestine
    -
    Libya
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    18:43 Comedian likely to top first round as Ukraine chooses president
    18:42 Spain La Liga results & fixtures (29th matchday)
    18:40 Germany Bundesliga results & fixtures (27th matchday)
    18:36 English Premier League results & fixtures (32nd matchday)
    18:34 Italy Serie A results & fixtures (29th matchday)
    18:26 Thousands march in Spain to demand more help for rural areas
    15:29 Egypt's transport minister meets World Bank delegation on cooperation
    15:29 Egyptian Premier League results & fixtures (27 matchday)
    15:11 Liverpool's Mane hopes to see Egypt's Salah smiling by scoring goals
    14:32 Egyptian players abroad: weekend action
    14:25 Algerian businessman with ties to Bouteflika arrested at border
    13:49 UN head says resolution of Syrian conflict must guarantee country's territorial.....
    13:48 Event Alert: "1919: Reconsiderations in Modern Egyptian Social History," 5-6.....
    13:46 Saudi king rejects measures impacting Syrian sovereignty over Golan Heights
    13:46 Tunisian leader says Arab summit should send message on Palestinian state
    13:27 Egypt's El-Sisi meets with Tunisian president Essebsi ahead of the Arab Summit.....
    12:12 Delayed Congo legislative vote begins in Ebola areas
    12:08 Bangladesh police arrest building owners over latest deadly fire
    12:08 Ukraine presidential vote begins under bribe claim cloud
    12:07 N. Korea calls Madrid embassy raid a 'grave terrorist attack'
    11:19 UK opposition Labour: Time may come for another no confidence vote in May's.....
    10:26 Brazil's Bolsonaro arrives in Israel for pre-vote visit
    10:08 Solskjaer unimpressed as 'sloppy' Manchester United avoid banana skin
    22:07 PHOTO GALLERY: Ahly, Zamalek settle for 0-0 draw in Cairo derby
    21:53 We were better in first half but the pitch affected our display, says Ahly coach
    21:22 Algerian army chief repeats call to declare president unfit for office
    21:22 Hundreds protest against Brexit at Irish border
    20:34 Third Palestinian dies in Israel border clashes: Gaza ministry
    19:18 Messi guides Barcelona to derby victory over Espanyol
    19:11 Rashford and Martial give Manchester United win over Watford
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.