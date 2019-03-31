Last Update 20:56
Sunday, 31 March 2019

Qatari Emir abruptly leaves 30th Arab League summit in Tunisia

Ahram Online , Sunday 31 Mar 2019
Qatar
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attends the 30th Arab Summit in Tunis, Tunisia March 31, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)
Views: 694
    • Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani abruptly left Tunisia shorty after the start of the opening session of the 30th Arab summit earlier today.

    During the summit, speakers criticised the policies of Turkey and Iran, countries known to have close ties with Qatar.

    The Qatari emir left the summit during a speech by Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

    Sheikh Tamim was scheduled to give a speech at the summit, which was the first official inter-Arab meeting to be attended by Qatar's emir since a number of Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with Doha in 2017.

    Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.  Doha has denied these charges.

