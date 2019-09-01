Last Update 21:13
About Us
Sunday, 01 September 2019

Iran says Hezbollah's attack on Israel's army was a retaliatory move : IRAN

Reuters , Sunday 1 Sep 2019
Iran says Hezbollah
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (Reuters)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 231
Share/Bookmark
Views: 231

 Hezbollah's policy is aimed at safeguarding the interests of Lebanon, Iran's state news agency IRNA quoted a senior Iranian security official as saying in reaction to the Iran-backed group's attack on Israel's army on Sunday.

"Hezbollah enjoys significant popular support in Lebanon, the Zionist regime's (Israel) punishment by Hezbollah was a reciprocal measure that displayed the resistance front's determination to counter threats," said Ali Shamkhani.

Iran often refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a "resistance front".

Search Keywords:
Reuters
-
Hezbollah
-
Iran
-
Lebanon
-
Short link:

 

Email
 
Name
 
Comment's
Title
 
Comment
Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
  • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
  • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
  • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
  • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
Latest
21:17 Egypt's top prosecutor signs MoU with Kuwaiti counterpart for judicial cooperation
21:00 Germany Bundesliga results & scorers (3rd matchday)
21:00 Spain La Liga results & fixtures (3rd matchday)
20:59 Italy Serie A results & fixtures (2nd matchday)
20:34 Taliban attack 2nd Afghan city as US envoy says deal is near
20:34 US avows support for Ukraine after Trump backs Russia in G7
20:14 Iran says Hezbollah's attack on Israel's army was a retaliatory move : IRAN
20:14 Trump says he'll work with Congress to stop mass shootings
19:55 Food Africa 2019 to kick off next week in Cairo
19:51 Gabon's Aubameyang salvages 2-2 draw for Arsenal against Tottenham
19:31 Merkel allies suffer double blow in German regional elections
19:30 Stage set for Brexit clash in UK Parliament this week
19:26 English Premier League results & scorers (4th matchday)
19:18 Bahrain instructs citizens to leave Lebanon over security incidents
18:26 Egypt's new health insurance system launched in Port Said
17:47 Valerie Harper broke taboos, stole hearts as TV's Rhoda
17:35 Four wounded in rocket fire on Libyan capital's airport
17:16 Israel says fires back after anti-tank missiles from Lebanon
17:16 Egypt's Maqassa signs Zamalek's playmaker Ayman Hefny
17:15 Protesters block roads near Hong Kong airport
16:52 Director Costa-Gavras honoured in Venice
16:51 UN chief vows continued support for DR Congo army
16:43 Ivory Coast bids singer DJ Arafat farewell, fans open his coffin
14:43 Alexandria Mineral Oils Company net profits drop by 69.7%
14:26 Neymar to stay at PSG: Reports
14:17 Pope urges everyone to change lifestyle to save planet
12:37 Brazil's Amazon basin fires keep surging
12:32 Five dead, 21 hurt in Texas mass shooting
11:45 Russia says US carried out strikes in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone
11:02 Saudi-led coalition says it bombed Houthi arms site in Yemen, group says prison.....
Readers Picks
Ahram online

© 2010 Ahram Online.