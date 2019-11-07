Last Update 14:41
About Us
Thursday, 07 November 2019

Iraqi forces shoot at protesters killing four in Baghdad

Reuters , Thursday 7 Nov 2019
Iraqi
Iraqi demonstrators gather on the Martyrs' Bridge (Jisr Al-Shuhada) during ongoing anti-government demonstrations, in the capital Baghdad on November 7, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 168
Share/Bookmark
Views: 168

Related
    • Iraqi security forces shot dead at least four protesters in central Baghdad on Thursday, police and medical sources said, as weeks of deadly unrest showed no signs of abating.

    Another 35 people were wounded in the clashes near Shuhada Bridge, they said, as mass demonstrations continued for a 13th straight day with thousands thronging central areas of the capital.

    In southern Iraq, dozens of anti-government protesters burned tyres and blocked the entrance to the port of Umm Qasr, preventing lorries from transporting vital food imports, just hours after operations had resumed, port officials said.

    The Iraqi government has failed to find a way out of the biggest and most complicated challenge to its rule in years. The unrest has shattered the relative calm that followed the defeat of the Sunni Muslim extremist Islamic State in 2017.

    A crackdown by authorities against mostly unarmed protesters has killed more than 250 people since unrest broke out on Oct. 1 over lack of jobs, services and an infrastructure wrecked by decades of conflict, sanctions and corruption.

    Protesters, mostly unemployed youth, blame a political elite that has ruled Iraq since the toppling of dictator Saddam Hussein in a 2003 U.S.-led invasion, and demand a complete overhaul of the political system.

    The country is beginning to feel the fiscal pinch of weeks of the unrest, which started in Baghdad and quickly spread to southern cities.

    The new stoppage of operations at Umm Qasr port in the south is likely to compound financial losses a day after the government said that a week-long halt of operations there had cost more than $6 billion.

    Umm Qasr briefly resumed operations early on Thursday after most protesters cleared the area. But several dozen activists, relatives of a demonstrator killed during weeks of violence, then returned to block the main gate, port officials said.

    Umm Qasr receives most of the grain, vegetable oils and sugar that Iraq depends upon.

    Oil and security officials said operations resumed on Thursday at the nearby Nassiriya oil refinery, where protesters had stopped fuel tankers entering or leaving the day before.

    Oil production and exports have not been significantly affected by the unrest, oil ministry officials say.

    But the halting of fuel tankers that transport fuel from the Nassiriya refinery to regional gas stations caused fuel shortages across the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar. The refinery had recently been producing around half its capacity, oil officials said.

    Internet returned briefly in most parts of Iraq on Thursday but went out again after 1:00 p.m. local time (1000 GMT). Authorities have heavily restricted internet access during the protests.

    The government says it is enacting reforms but has offered nothing that is likely to satisfy most protesters.

    Stipends for the poor, more job opportunities for graduates and pledges to punish a handful of corrupt officials have come too late for those demanding an overhaul of state institutions, a flawed electoral process and system of governance that has fuelled endemic corruption, many Iraqis say.

    Search Keywords:
    Iraq
    -
    Baghdad
    -
    Middle East
    -
    Iraq Protests
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    15:25 LIVE: Egypt v Liberia (Friendly)
    14:36 CBE governor: Banking sector set to pump EGP 4 trillion into Egypt’s projects
    13:47 Liverpool's Mane jokes he would 'dive' again to win penalty
    13:25 Spain says 3 more migrants found dead at sea
    12:29 Investment for Africa Forum a chance to promote joint venture opportunities:.....
    12:02 Iraq crude stuck at field for third day as protests cut roads
    12:02 Kurdish forces kill 11 pro-Turkish Syrian fighters: Erdogan
    11:59 Tottenham's Son comes through tough few days after Everton's Gomes injury
    11:18 Bullet point previews of Premier League round 12 matches
    10:42 Liverpool sense chance to leave Manchester City in their wake
    10:32 Iran resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in new stepback from deal
    09:35 Egypt's FM Shoukry : GERD talks in Washington yielded positive results
    00:04 UEFA Champions League group stage results & scorers (4th matchday)
    00:02 Rodrygo scores hat-trick as Real Madrid hammer Galatasaray 6-0
    22:50 Costa's stoppage-time beauty sends Juventus to last 16
    22:45 Lewandowski helps fire Bayern into Champions League last 16
    22:10 Preview: Egypt to face Liberia in last warm-up for Nations Cup qualifiers
    21:15 Egypt's Kouka out against Kenya and Comoros due to injury
    20:58 Lagardere to contest CAF decision to cancel $1bn rights deal
    19:35 Art Alert: Syrian star Assala to close 28th Arab Music Festival in Cairo
    19:30 Vodafone Global Enterprise buys Egypt's VIS at EGP 1 bln investments
    19:24 Art Alert: Egyptian singer Reham Abdelhakim to give concerts in Alexandria,.....
    19:06 Five Egyptian workers die in Kuwait after truck ploughed into them: Ministry
    18:16 Russia strikes kill six civilians in northwest Syria: Monitor
    18:14 Liverpool fan to return to Anfield for first time after savage attack
    17:17 Sudan rebels insist new parliament be formed after peace deal
    17:03 Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes southern Iran
    16:02 More impeachment testimony transcripts coming as Trump aides likely no-shows
    15:58 World Bank sounds alarm about Lebanon amid protests, crisis
    15:36 UK PM's election campaign launch marred by gaffe, resignation and doctored video
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.