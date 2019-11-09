Last Update 17:32
About Us
Saturday, 09 November 2019

Iraq factions reach deal to save government, 'end protests'

AFP , Saturday 9 Nov 2019
Adel Abdel Mahdi
File Photo: Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi attends a symbolic funeral ceremony in Baghdad for a commander of the Iraqi Federal Police's Fourth Division(Photo: AFP)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 315
Share/Bookmark
Views: 315

Related
    • Iraq's political class has reached a consensus to protect Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi's government against protests sweeping the country's capital and south for weeks, sources told AFP on Saturday.

    The agreement is the product of a series of meetings, including gatherings led by Major General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' foreign operations arm, the Qods Force.

    He has met with top leaders in Najaf and Baghdad, piling on the pressure to close ranks around Abdel Mahdi.

    A source present at some of those meetings told AFP Soleimani had met with populist cleric Moqtada Sadr, who had vocally backed the protests, and Mohammed Ridha Sistani, the son of Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

    "Those meetings resulted in an agreement that Abdel Mahdi would remain in office," the source said.

    Public anger erupted into demonstrations on October 1 against corruption and a lack of jobs, escalating into calls for the entire ruling system to be overturned.

    Abdel Mahdi, 77, came to power last year, pledging to tackle both corruption and unemployment.

    But he has become the target of protesters' rage, accused of commandeering a bloody crackdown that has left nearly 300 dead since protests broke out.

    Another source said political factions agreed this week to move forward on reforms if the premier and government stayed in place.

    "Most of the heads of major blocs agreed in a meeting to keep Adel Abdel Mahdi and maintain power in exchange for reforms on corruption and constitutional amendments," said the source, a high-ranking member of a party that was represented at the gathering.

    "They agreed to end the protests with any means possible and to reopen the bridges and shuttered streets," the official said.

    Overnight, security forces began clearing out protest camps in Baghdad, the port city of Basra and the holy city of Karbala.

    Search Keywords:
    Iraq
    -
    Iraqi Protests
    -
    Middle East
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    17:01 Pulisic keeps up scoring run for Chelsea in win over Palace
    17:01 Live score: Nigeria v Cote d'Ivoire (U23 Africa Cup of Nations)
    16:39 Thousands gather for 'martyrs' vigil amid Hong Kong protests
    16:39 Bolivian government decries coup as some police join protests
    16:28 English Premier League results & fixtures (12th matchday)
    16:21 Egypt's PM follows up investment opportunities on govt portal for unified industrial.....
    16:19 Submission deadline extended for children's visual art competition 'Land of.....
    15:57 Spain La Liga results & fixtures (13th matchday)
    15:45 Iraqi PM concedes 'mistakes made' as protesters pushed back in Baghdad
    15:27 Live score: South Africa v Zambia (U23 Africa Cup of Nations)
    14:56 Liverpool boss Klopp rules out move for France superstar Mbappe
    12:07 U23 Africa Cup of Nations results & fixtures (Group stage)
    11:55 Wenger contradicts Bayern Munich's claim they turned him down
    11:55 Iraq's Umm Qasr port reopens, operations resume: Port official
    10:47 Emery unsure whether Xhaka will play again for Arsenal
    10:41 2 dead, dozens injured as Australia wildfires raze homes
    09:41 Iran says case open on ex-FBI agent missing there on CIA job
    00:01 Ghana secure late draw against Cameroon in U23 Nations Cup
    23:43 Italy Serie A results & fixtures (12th matchday)
    23:29 Germany Bundesliga results & fixtures (11th matchday)
    21:25 Man jailed for 10 years for armed attack on Arsenal players
    19:21 Book Review: A concise history of Abdel-Halim Hafez’s songs, and much more
    19:17 Egypt's performing arts community mourns passing of prominent lion trainer Mohamed.....
    17:30 Iran downs drone over southern port city: IRNA
    17:09 Turkey, Britain, France, Germany to hold Syria summit
    16:19 Tennis: Nadal racing to be fit for ATP Finals with No.1 up for grabs
    15:49 Strikes on Syrian medical facilities appear deliberate: UN
    15:47 Liverpool's Salah feels no pressure ahead of City clash, says it's 'too early'.....
    15:07 Turkey to send foreign IS jihadists home from Monday: Minister
    14:13 Morata recalled to Spain squad, Ansu Fati and Ceballos miss out
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.