Last Update 15:58
About Us
Wednesday, 13 November 2019

Palestinian PM calls for international intervention to end Israeli aggression

The statement added that President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian cabinet are in communication with regional and international parties to stop the Israeli aggression

Haitham Nouri , Wednesday 13 Nov 2019
Israeli soldiers
Israeli soldiers stand atop an armoured personnel carrier in a staging area near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel November 13, 2019. (Reuters)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 357
Share/Bookmark
Views: 357

Related
    • Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Ashtia demanded an end of the Israeli aggression on besieged Gaza Strip, which has killed 18 Palestinians and wounded scores.

    In a statement on Tuesday evening the Palestinian PM said "Israel should stop its crimes against the civilians immediately," calling on the UN and human rights organisations to protect the Palestinian people from Israeli violations, in both Gaza and the West Bank.

    The statement added that President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian cabinet are in communication with regional and international parties to stop the Israeli aggression.

    Ashtia said, "it should not be allowed for Israelis competing over elections to use the Palestinian blood as an electoral card."

    Israeli air strikes killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander and his wife while asleep at their home in Gaza city on Monday, prompting Palestinians to launch rocket attacks in Israel in retaliation.

    The Palestinian government held the Israeli occupation responsible for the consequences as a result of the deterioration in the situation in the Gaza Strip by targeting residents and their property.

    In Cairo the Arab League condemned on Wednesday the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

    The League said in a statement that "this comes in the context of exposed Israeli attempts to let the Palestinian people pay the price of the predicaments and agendas of Israeli parties," the statement said.

    Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli air and missile strikes on Gaza early Wednesday, the territory's health ministry said, taking the death toll among Palestinians to 18.

    The Israeli military said more than 250 rockets have been fired at Israeli communities since the tension began. Rockets fired from Gaza reached as far north as Tel Aviv, with two Israelis wounded by sharpnel.

    Schools remained closed in Israel near the Gaza border and restrictions on public gatherings continued as rockets rained down.

    Search Keywords:
    Gaza
    -
    Israel
    -
    Air strikes
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    15:31 Saudi, UAE, Bahrain will play in 2019 Gulf Football Cup in Qatar
    15:29 Egypt has created healthy environment for investment: MP Abou El-Enin
    15:14 Egypt's Sisi heads to UAE for two-day official visit
    14:46 Egypt enters game on Thursday with 'advantage,' but we'll play hard to win:.....
    14:19 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers fixtures
    13:28 Fresh protests in Lebanon; no sign of new government
    11:34 Iraqi Kurdish president in Baghdad for talks
    10:58 Son is ready to show his quality against Lebanon, says South Korea coach
    10:39 Spanish striker David Villa set to retire from Japan club
    10:20 Australians ordered to flee flames as fires rage in east and west
    09:14 Bolivian Senate head assumes interim presidency; Morales' loyalists object
    22:17 Nigeria beat Zambia 3-1 to make up for opening loss in U23 AFCON
    22:02 Some 10,000 Islamic State detainees in Syria 'ticking time-bomb': Senior State.....
    21:53 U23 Africa Cup of Nations results & fixtures (Group stage)
    21:33 Q&A: The withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate change agreement
    21:06 Pompeo 'deplored' the death toll at protests in phone call with Iraqi PM: State.....
    20:58 Egyptian prosecution drops murder charges against teenage girl who killed rapist
    20:58 Tennis: Federer 'excited' to play Djokovic after keeping ATP Finals hopes alive
    20:34 Egyptian megastar Amr Diab signs agreement with digital distribution network.....
    20:05 Then and now: How Trump impeachment hearing is different
    19:50 Bolivia seeks new leader as fallen Morales reaches Mexico
    19:20 S.Africa move top of group with 1-0 win over Cote d'Ivoire in U23 AFCON
    19:18 Winners of Ratiba El-Hefny Arab Music and Singing Competition for youth announced
    18:47 Samir Farid Collection: Akkasah in Abu Dhabi launches photos from Egypt cinematic.....
    17:56 Art Alert: 'Fabrica Goes Rock' in Cairo after DisneyMania in Alexandria
    17:28 Dozens attend funeral of IS-slain priest in northeast Syria
    16:32 Algerian court jails 21 protesters
    16:27 US troops at Syria base say they'll keep pressure on IS
    16:23 Egypt hires banks for triple-tranche dollar bond issue
    15:01 Egypt's Masry, Pyramids FC drawn in one group at Confederation Cup group stage
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.