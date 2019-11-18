Last Update 13:15
Monday, 18 November 2019

Kuwait's emir reappoints premier, removes defence and interior ministers

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah asked Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah to form a new cabinet, state news agency KUNA said

Reuters , Monday 18 Nov 2019
Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Photo: Reuters)
    • Kuwait's ruling emir on Monday reappointed Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah as prime minister but removed the defence and interior ministers, both senior members of the ruling family, from their posts after the government's resignation last week.

    Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah asked Sheikh Jaber to form a new cabinet, state news agency KUNA said.

    Sheikh Jaber last week submitted the government's resignation when lawmakers sought a no-confidence vote against the interior minister.

    KUNA said in a separate statement that the emir ordered the removal of his son, Defence Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, and Interior Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah from their posts in the current caretaker cabinet.

