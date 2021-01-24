Last Update 14:38
About Us
Sunday, 24 January 2021

Yemen's warring sides resume prisoner swap talks in Jordan

The meeting in Jordan comes days after the United States designated the Iran-aligned Houthis as a foreign terrorist organisation

Reuters , Sunday 24 Jan 2021
Yemen/jordan
Houthi supporters chant slogans during a demonstration outside the closed U.S. embassy over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organisation in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Arabic on posters reads: "America creates terrorism in the world." AP
Share/Bookmark
Views: 337
Share/Bookmark
Views: 337

Related
    • Yemen's Houthi group and Saudi-backed government who have been at war for almost six years began fresh U.N.-backed negotiations on a prisoner exchange on Sunday, United Nations and Yemeni officials said.

    The meeting in Jordan comes days after the United States designated the Iran-aligned Houthis as a foreign terrorist organisation, a move the United Nations had warned could undermine peace efforts and worsen Yemen's humanitarian crisis.

    A U.N.-chartered plane carried four Houthi officials from Sanaa to Amman on Saturday. The government also sent four representatives, according to Mohammad Fadayel, the head of the government's prisoners committee.

    The talks aim to free 300 prisoners, including high-ranking officials like the brother of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, whose internationally recognised government was ousted by the Houthis, sources familiar with the matter said.

    "The meetings started on Sunday morning," Ismini Palla, spokeswoman of the office of U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths, told Reuters, adding that he had opened the talks.

    The talks are part of confidence-building measures aimed at restarting peace negotiations last held in Sweden in December 2018, when the two parties agreed to exchange 15,000 detainees split between the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the group since 2015.

    Around a 1,000 prisoners were exchanged last year.

    Griffiths, in a statement on Sunday, urged the parties to discuss and agree on names "beyond the Amman meeting lists to fulfill their Stockholm commitment of releasing all conflict-related detainees as soon as possible".

    The administration of new U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday it has initiated a review of the designation, which went into effect on Jan. 19 ahead of Biden entering the White House.

    The Houthis' chief negotiator has told Reuters the group would not walk away from talks.

    The conflict, largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has killed more than 100,000 people and led to what the U.N. describes as the world's largest humanitarian crisis with millions facing starvation.

    The Houthis deny being puppets of Iran and say they are fighting a corrupt system

    Search Keywords:
    Reuters
    -
    Yemen
    -
    Saudi
    -
    Jordan
    -
    talks
    -
    Short link:

     

    Latest
    14:05 Dubai slows down Pfizer vaccine rollout amid shipment delays
    13:37 Yemen's warring sides resume prisoner swap talks in Jordan
    13:00 Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic
    12:18 Man United meets old rival Liverpool in FA Cup
    11:24 US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
    11:00 Turkey hopes Mediterranean talks can calm choppy waters with EU
    10:59 LIVE: Slovenia v Egypt (2021 World Handball Championship)
    10:42 South African mourns death of jazz 'giant' Jonas Gwangwa
    10:37 Libya oil output makes high-stake but fragile return
    10:37 Manchester City's Guardiola says Foden must not look to emulate De Bruyne
    10:20 Klopp says Burnley shock can spark Liverpool turnaround
    09:34 3,000 arrested at protests demanding Navalny’s release
    09:10 China rescues nine miners after 14 days trapped underground: CCTV
    23:56 Spain La Liga results & fixtures (20th matchday)
    23:48 11 Iraqi fighters killed in IS attack: Security sources
    23:44 Italy Serie A results & fixtures (19th matchday)
    23:30 After first phone call, UK PM Johnson looks forward to working with Biden
    21:30 Germany Bundesliga results & fixtures (18th matchday)
    20:44 US plans to reverse Trump administration's immigration policies, Biden tells.....
    20:39 Late Pellegrini winner sees Roma win seven-goal thriller against Spezia
    20:21 Two films offer two different tales ahead of Wuhan COVID-19 lockdown anniversary
    20:15 Egypt to roll out COVID-19 vaccination program on medical staff this week
    20:15 Italy to rethink COVID-19 vaccine roll out if supply problems persist
    20:13 Spain defence chief resigns for getting vaccine before allowed
    20:04 Morocco's En-Nesyri bags hat trick to send Sevilla 3rd in Spain
    19:41 Bayern Munich's Bundesliga rivals Leipzig, Leverkusen both lose
    19:39 Police detain protesters outside Moscow jail holding Navalny
    19:30 Egyptian Premier League fixtures & results (9th matchday)
    19:29 Aswan halt Zamalek's winning run with 0-0 draw in Egyptian league
    19:17 Sudan celebrates World Day for African and Afro-descendant Culture
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.