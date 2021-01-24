Last Update 14:38
About Us
Sunday, 24 January 2021

Dubai slows down Pfizer vaccine rollout amid shipment delays

Dubai began mass inoculations in December after the approval of vaccines by Chinese firm Sinopharm and US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech

AFP , Sunday 24 Jan 2021
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine . Reuters
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine . Reuters
Share/Bookmark
Views: 273
Share/Bookmark
Views: 273

The emirate of Dubai has said it was slowing down its rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine due to a temporary delay in global deliveries.

Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates, began mass inoculations in December after the approval of vaccines by Chinese firm Sinopharm and US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

According to health officials, the UAE has already vaccinated over two million of its approximately 10 million population -- one of the highest rate in the world.

On Saturday, the Dubai Health Authority said it will scale back on vaccinations after Pfizer announced in mid-January shipment delays for up to a month due to works at its key plant in Belgium.

"DHA is working on rescheduling the first dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine," it said on Twitter.

"The manufacturer has announced the expansion of the vaccine production capacity, which has temporarily affected several countries globally."

It added, however, that all those scheduled to take their second dose of the vaccine should still show up for their appointments.

While other tourist destinations are applying tight restrictions to control the pandemic, Dubai reopened to visitors in July, despite a sharp spike in cases.

But the glitzy emirate clamped down on its entertainment last week and also suspended non-essential surgery in hospitals after a surge in Covid-19 infections since the New Year.

Over the weekend, it issued more stringent health guidelines, slashing the number of people allowed at social gatherings from 200 to 10 and ordering restaurants and cafes to increase spacing between tables from two metres to three.

While mask-wearing and social distancing have been in force, restaurants, hotels and mega-malls have remained open in Dubai, whose economy heavily relies on tourism.

On Saturday, the UAE recorded 3,566 Covid-19, a new high for the 12th consecutive day. It has so far recorded over 274,000 infections, including 783 deaths.

Search Keywords:
Dubai
-
vaccines
-
Chinese
-
Sinopharm
-
US
-
drugmaker
-
Pfizer
-
German
-
BioNTech
-
Short link:

 

Latest
14:05 Dubai slows down Pfizer vaccine rollout amid shipment delays
13:37 Yemen's warring sides resume prisoner swap talks in Jordan
13:00 Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic
12:18 Man United meets old rival Liverpool in FA Cup
11:24 US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
11:00 Turkey hopes Mediterranean talks can calm choppy waters with EU
10:59 LIVE: Slovenia v Egypt (2021 World Handball Championship)
10:42 South African mourns death of jazz 'giant' Jonas Gwangwa
10:37 Libya oil output makes high-stake but fragile return
10:37 Manchester City's Guardiola says Foden must not look to emulate De Bruyne
10:20 Klopp says Burnley shock can spark Liverpool turnaround
09:34 3,000 arrested at protests demanding Navalny’s release
09:10 China rescues nine miners after 14 days trapped underground: CCTV
23:56 Spain La Liga results & fixtures (20th matchday)
23:48 11 Iraqi fighters killed in IS attack: Security sources
23:44 Italy Serie A results & fixtures (19th matchday)
23:30 After first phone call, UK PM Johnson looks forward to working with Biden
21:30 Germany Bundesliga results & fixtures (18th matchday)
20:44 US plans to reverse Trump administration's immigration policies, Biden tells.....
20:39 Late Pellegrini winner sees Roma win seven-goal thriller against Spezia
20:21 Two films offer two different tales ahead of Wuhan COVID-19 lockdown anniversary
20:15 Egypt to roll out COVID-19 vaccination program on medical staff this week
20:15 Italy to rethink COVID-19 vaccine roll out if supply problems persist
20:13 Spain defence chief resigns for getting vaccine before allowed
20:04 Morocco's En-Nesyri bags hat trick to send Sevilla 3rd in Spain
19:41 Bayern Munich's Bundesliga rivals Leipzig, Leverkusen both lose
19:39 Police detain protesters outside Moscow jail holding Navalny
19:30 Egyptian Premier League fixtures & results (9th matchday)
19:29 Aswan halt Zamalek's winning run with 0-0 draw in Egyptian league
19:17 Sudan celebrates World Day for African and Afro-descendant Culture
Readers Picks
Ahram online

© 2010 Ahram Online.