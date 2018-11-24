Hammond says Brexit deal would have minimum negative impact on economy

Britain's draft deal to leave the European Union is not just the best solution to political division but also for the economy, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Saturday.

"This deal is a way of Britain leaving the European Union ... with minimum negative impact on our economy," Hammond told the BBC in an interview.

"But economics is not the only consideration. We also have to look at the political healing process, bringing our country back together, because (...) countries that are disunited and divided are not successful countries."

