Last Update 17:15
About Us
Sunday, 03 November 2019

Hong Kong shopping mall clashes end in bloodshed

Reuters , Sunday 3 Nov 2019
People scuffle with riot police
People scuffle with riot police at a shopping mall in Tai Po in Hong Kong, China November 3, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 336
Share/Bookmark
Views: 336

Related
    • Hong Kong anti-government protesters crowded shopping malls in running clashes with police on Sunday, with several suffering bloody wounds a day after parts of the Chinese-ruled city became a battleground after five months of unrest.

    A human chain in the upmarket Hong Kong island mall of Cityplaza, in Taikoo Shing, turned into a bloody face-to-face conflict with police, running up and down escalators where families with young children had been window shopping just minutes before.

    Police said protesters had vandalised a restaurant after a peaceful chanting of slogans.

    Several people were wounded, one man in a white tee-shirt being beaten with sticks by protesters. Another man lay in a pool of blood on the pavement.

    Broadcaster RTHK said district councillor Andrew Chiu was among the wounded and that part of his ear had been bitten off. It was not immediately possible to verify the report.

    A kitchen knife lay on the ground outside the mall.

    "These police are not what they used to be," said Julie, 24, giving police the middle finger. "They come in here and push us around. It is not right."

    Police made several arrests.

    There were scuffles, confrontations and vandalism in malls in the New Territories towns of Tai Po, Tuen Mun and Sha Tin, where police fired pepper spray as protesters hurled abuse.

    Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, which Britain returned to Chinese rule in 1997, battled police across the territory's main island on Saturday, furious at Communist Party leaders in Beijing and perceived Chinese meddling with Hong Kong's freedoms, which China denies.

    They have vandalised Hong Kong businesses seen as being pro-China and in July daubed China's Liaison Office, the key symbol of Chinese sovereignty, with graffiti.

    Cleaners swept up broken glass at the Hong Kong office of China's official Xinhua news agency on Sunday, one of the buildings vandalised on the 22nd straight weekend of protests when activists hurled petrol bombs and set fire to metro stations.

    Xinhua condemned the attack by what it said were "barbaric thugs" who broke doors and security systems and threw fire and paint bombs into the lobby.

    "The practice of the black rioters once again shows that 'stopping the violence and restoring order' is Hong Kong's most important and urgent task at present," a spokesperson for Xinhua said in a Facebook post.

    Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and a water cannon at protesters on Saturday and early Sunday as the violence spilled from Hong Kong island across the harbour to Kowloon. One of the protesters' key demands is an independent probe into perceived police brutality. There have been several injuries, including a protester shot in the chest and a policeman slashed in the neck, but no deaths since the protests began in June.

    Hong Kong returned to China under a "one country, two systems" formula which guarantees its freedoms for 50 years. China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has a garrison in Hong Kong but troops have remained in barracks since the protests began.

    Protesters last month targeted a PLA barracks with lasers prompting troops to hoist a banner warning they could be arrested. Senior PLA officers have said violence will not be tolerated.

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will fly to China this week to discuss how to make it easier for Hong Kong people to live and work on the mainland, her office said on Sunday.

    Lam, despised by pro-democracy protesters, will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday for a meeting the next day of the "leading group" for developing the Greater Bay Area of southern China.

    The group has already met twice, "endorsing a number of measures to facilitate Hong Kong people to develop, work and reside in the mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area, as well as strengthen the convenient flow of people and goods", her office said.

    The idea was to attract "high-end talent" from Hong Kong with tax breaks and encourage "innovation and entrepreneurship" from young people in Hong Kong and Macau.

    Lam has promoted the Greater Bay Area as a way to provide jobs for people in Hong Kong and ease social tension.

    The megalopolis of the Greater Bay Area is made up of nine mainland cities, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai and Shenzhen, and the two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, a former Portuguese-run enclave that returned to China in 1999.

    Search Keywords:
    China
    -
    Hong Kong
    -
    Protests
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    17:34 Egyptian players abroad: Warda helps AE Larissa to victory, Hafez's Kasimpasa.....
    17:32 Ken Loach's 'Sorry We Missed You' to open 12th Panorama of the European Film.....
    17:32 Gomaa double secures Masry's qualification for Confed Cup group stage
    17:31 Cairo Int'l Film Festival brings cinema closer to university students
    17:20 African Confederation Cup playoff round results & fixtures (2nd leg)
    17:19 Spain La Liga fixtures & results (12th matchday)
    16:38 Saudi working on speeding up Aramco IPO process: NCB exec
    16:33 Match facts: Egypt's Masry v Seychelles' Cote d'or (African Confederation Cup)
    15:33 Italy Serie A results & fixtures (11th matchday)
    15:22 Friends' star Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'
    15:22 Theater owners: 'The Irishman' 'deserved better' release
    14:49 Hong Kong shopping mall clashes end in bloodshed
    14:28 Toll in Philippine quakes climbs to 21
    14:26 Tottenham's Wanyama leads Kenya squad for Egypt clash in 2021 AFCON qualifiers
    14:06 Live score: Egypt's Pyramids FC v Tanzania's Young Africans (African Confederation.....
    13:10 UN chief urges Myanmar to resolve Rohingya crisis
    13:10 Iraqis block roads in support of anti-government protests
    13:09 UK's Johnson 'sorry' for Brexit delay
    12:49 Aston Villa's Trezeguet reacts after scoring first goal in England against Liverpool
    12:11 Israel-Egypt gas pipeline deal seen imminent
    11:44 Chinese news agency slams 'barbaric' Hong Kong office attack
    11:20 The result is excessive, says Barcelona's Busquets after shock loss to Levante
    11:06 We were not clinical in front of goal: Real captain Ramos after Betis draw
    10:36 Egypt submits its membership documents to UPOV
    22:22 Preview: Egypt's Pyramids FC, Masry poised to stroll to Confed Cup group stage
    21:26 Germany Bundesliga results & fixtures (10th matchday)
    21:22 English Premier League results & fixtures (11th matchday)
    21:05 INTERVIEW: World No.4 Abdel Gawad proud of Egypt's squash domination
    19:31 Egypt to try train conductor in death of youth
    19:24 Late turnaround keeps Manchester City on Liverpool's tails
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.