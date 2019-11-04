Last Update 14:44
About Us
Monday, 04 November 2019

Hong Kong police say knife-wielding attacker detained

AP , Monday 4 Nov 2019
Hong Kong police
(Photo: Reuters)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 189
Share/Bookmark
Views: 189
Hong Kong police say a 48-year-old knife-wielding man who slashed two people and bit off part of the ear of a politician during weekend protests has been arrested, along with two men who attacked him in return.
 
Senior police official John Tse says the man attacked a couple with a knife outside a mall late Sunday after an argument, before turning his teeth on the politician's ear. Tse said Monday that the assailant was then thrashed by an angry crowd, including two men aged 23 and 29 who were arrested.
 
Police said five people were injured, including two in critical condition.
 
The incident occurred shortly after police stormed the mall to thwart protests as tensions continue to mount after five months of unrest in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Search Keywords:
Hong Kong
-
Short link:

 

Email
 
Name
 
Comment's
Title
 
Comment
Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
  • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
  • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
  • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
  • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
Latest
14:41 India's capital restricts cars as people choke in dirty air
14:16 "Voice of Egypt" summit contributes to realizing sustainable development goals:.....
14:04 Manchester City skipper Silva set to miss Liverpool clash
14:02 Cardiff face transfer ban over non-payment of Sala's fee: FIFA
13:57 Egyptian expat remittances increase to $4.4 bln: CBE
13:47 Size of informal economy declines globally, needs more incentives to be contained:.....
13:45 UK will not extend Brexit transition period: Johnson spokesman
13:44 Hong Kong police say knife-wielding attacker detained
13:44 Egyptian army killed 83 terrorists since 28 September: Statement
13:19 Spurs consider appeal over Son's red card in Gomes incident
13:02 UPDATED: Iran announces new violations of nuclear deal on anniversary
13:00 Turkey vows to send back IS members to their countries
12:13 Chelsea gets Nov 20 court date for FIFA transfer ban appeal
12:11 Iran's Zanganeh sees more output cuts by OPEC at next meeting: Report
12:10 Turkey says delivery of second Russian S-400 batch may be delayed
11:33 Hazard, Griezmann, Felix struggle for impact at new clubs
11:06 Cannavaro reprieved by Evergrande after severe scolding
10:52 Manchester City playmaker Silva a doubt for Liverpool game
10:50 Formula One: Hamilton closing in on Schumacher's 7 F1 titles
09:59 Trump invites ASEAN leaders to US meet after skipping summit
22:30 Bayern Munich part company with Kovac
22:26 Ittihad of Alexandria beat Bahrain's Al-Muharraq in Arab Cup
22:19 Egypt's Pyramids FC reach Confederation Cup group stage with 3-0 win over Young.....
22:14 Ethiopian PM Abiy defends his public response to ethnic clashes in Oromia
21:56 African Confederation Cup playoff round results & fixtures (2nd leg)
21:38 Germany Bundesliga results & scorers (10th matchday)
21:34 Italy Serie A results & fixtures (11th matchday)
21:33 English Premier League results & scorers (11th matchday)
21:32 Spain La Liga fixtures & results (12th matchday)
20:00 Egypt, Greece, Cyprus launch military exercise Medusa 9 in Mediterranean
Readers Picks
Ahram online

© 2010 Ahram Online.