Spain says 3 more migrants found dead at sea

Spanish private news agency Europa Press said three bodies were found Thursday near Lanzarote, one of the seven Canary islands off northwest Africa. An air and sea rescue operation is continuing for at least three more migrants.
 
Authorities said that the migrant boat overturned close to Lanzarote early Wednesday. Four of its occupants were treated by emergency crews and five bodies were found in the initial search.
 
Most migrants trying to reach Spain nowadays cross the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa. The Atlantic route to the Canary Islands was once also popular.
