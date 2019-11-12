Last Update 23:23
Tuesday, 12 November 2019

Bolivian unions threaten strike if peace and order not restored in 24 hours

Reuters , Tuesday 12 Nov 2019
    • Bolivia's main federation of worker unions on Tuesday warned it would hold an indefinite strike and mobilize its members to the highland capital of La Paz if the country's political and civic leaders do not restore constitutional order and peace within 24 hours.
     
    "To the political and civic leaders that have caused all of this chaos...we give you 24 hours to restore constitutional order, social peace and the unity of the Bolivian people," the head of the Bolivian Workers' Center, Juan Carlos Huarachi, said in a video message. "Our country doesn't deserve this."
     
    The announcement comes amid ongoing unrest in Bolivia after former president Evo Morales resigned and fled to Mexico. 
