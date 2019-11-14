Last Update 21:29
About Us
Thursday, 14 November 2019

Ukrainian parliament launches 'historic' land sale reform

AFP , Wednesday 13 Nov 2019
Share/Bookmark
Views: 357
Share/Bookmark
Views: 357

Ukrainian lawmakers on Wednesday backed a key bill to create a land market and open up the sale of farmland from 2020, despite a feared public backlash.

"This day will go down in the history of Ukraine," Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk, who was present in parliament during the vote, said on Facebook after the bill passed in the first of two readings.

"Finally, we can move from feudalism to real market relations as a fully fledged, developed country," he added.

During a stormy session 240 lawmakers in the 450-seat chamber backed the law as farmers and nationalists protested outside the parliament building.

The reform is awaited by investors but critics fear that opening up the land market will lead to a takeover by foreign owners or giant holdings of land which has been available only for rent since the Soviet period.

Some farmland is owned by the government in Ukraine but much is in small plots individuals received after the breakup of the Soviet Union and is currently illegal to sell.

"Don't do stupid things!", pro-Russian MP Sergiy Shakhov said passionately in session. "Ukrainians will curse you!"

While the bill was strongly promoted by President Volodymyr Zelensky, he was unable to convince some in his own party to support it, having to rely on votes from independent lawmakers.

The bill that must be voted on again by the end of the year launches the land market from October 2020, but only for Ukrainians and Ukrainian companies.

The government initially planned to open the market for foreigners from 2024, but this week Zelensky, obviously under pressure from critics, promised to organise a referendum on the issue.

The prospect triggers intense unease in Ukraine which experienced multiple failed economic reforms in the past three decades and where small farmers are too poor to benefit from a market opening.

"Germans, French, Chinese (...) are ready to rush and immediately buy Ukrainian land," pensioner Tetyana Kulish told AFP.

"A nation without its land simply doesn't exist," she added.

"Everyone is afraid. Nobody knows how it is going to work," said Dmytro Tkachenko, a 42-year-old farmer.

The former Soviet republic, whose stalling economy has been propped up by Western aid for years, is home to one-third of the world's fertile black soil rich in nutrients, according to the World Bank.

Opening it up for sale could lead to a 1.5 percent GDP boost, it said in a 2017 report.

Search Keywords:
Ukrainian parliament
-
Oleksiy Goncharuk
-
Volodymyr Zelensky
-
Short link:

 

Email
 
Name
 
Comment's
Title
 
Comment
Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
  • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
  • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
  • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
  • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
Latest
23:07 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers results & fixtures (1st round)
21:56 Two men sentenced to 5 years for accidentally killing boy with celebratory gunfire
21:37 Facebook says it removed 3.2B fake accounts in 6 months
21:29 As US-Turkey meeting begins, Trump praises relation with Erdogan
21:29 FACTBOX: 'Ultimate judge will be the American people': Quotes, reaction to Trump.....
21:17 Nigeria, Namibia and Guinea Bissau win, Cameroon held in Nations Cup qualifiers
21:17 Egypt v Kenya: Head-to-head record
21:03 Egyptian novelist Doha Assy receives Int'l Literary Olympus Award from League.....
20:35 Egypt releases Al-Jazeera journalist for father's funeral
20:34 Ukrainian parliament launches 'historic' land sale reform
20:17 Tunisia's parliament picks Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi as speaker
19:03 Egypt coach unfazed by Salah absence in Nations Cup qualifying games
18:50 Bernardo Silva hit with one-match ban for Mendy tweet
17:18 '28th Arab Music Festival sets record in number of audience and revenues': Ministry.....
16:59 Egypt among the most attractive countries for investment: UNICTAD Director of.....
16:38 Pneumonia kills a child every 39 seconds, health agencies say
16:37 Insomnia symptoms increase risk of heart attack and stroke
16:28 Roula Khalaf to succeed Lionel Barber as Financial Times editor
16:06 Protesters blockade universities, stockpile makeshift weapons as chaos grips.....
15:31 Saudi, UAE, Bahrain will play in 2019 Gulf Football Cup in Qatar
15:29 Egypt has created healthy environment for investment: MP Abou El-Enin
15:14 Egypt's Sisi heads to UAE for two-day official visit
14:46 Egypt enters game on Thursday with 'advantage,' but we'll play hard to win:.....
13:28 Fresh protests in Lebanon; no sign of new government
11:34 Iraqi Kurdish president in Baghdad for talks
10:58 Son is ready to show his quality against Lebanon, says South Korea coach
10:39 Spanish striker David Villa set to retire from Japan club
10:20 Australians ordered to flee flames as fires rage in east and west
09:14 Bolivian Senate head assumes interim presidency; Morales' loyalists object
00:01 Requiem for a dream
Readers Picks
Ahram online

© 2010 Ahram Online.