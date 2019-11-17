Last Update 12:42
N.Korea says nuclear issues will not be on agenda unless US 'hostile policy' discussed: KCNA

Reuters , Sunday 17 Nov 2019
    • North Korea said on Sunday nuclear issues will not be discussed when talks with the United States restart unless the withdrawal of U.S. "hostile policy" was put on the agenda, state media reported.

    The North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency that the recent passage of a United Nations resolution on Pyongyang's human rights was a U.S.-led "political provocation."

    North Korea has previously described the U.N. criticism as a product of U.S. "hostile policy". 

    North Korea
    US
    Nuclear Talks
    Asia
