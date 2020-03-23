Last Update 16:49
About Us
Monday, 23 March 2020

UN to create global coronavirus fund, Norway says

Reuters , Monday 23 Mar 2020
Un
Share/Bookmark
Views: 441
Share/Bookmark
Views: 441

Related
    • The United Nations will create a fund to prevent the spread of coronavirus and support the treatment of patients worldwide, Norway said on Monday.

    The purpose of the fund is to assist developing countries with weak health systems in addressing the crisis as well as to tackle the long-term consequences. The United Nations could make a formal announcement this week, the ministry said.

    Norway, which suggested the fund, has not committed how much money it would put into the initiative, similar to a 2014 United Nations Ebola Response Fund.

    "We want to make sure that the efforts are as unified as possible and as early as possible so that we can answer up to the demands that countries will have, especially the poorest countries," Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide told Reuters.

    Almost 340,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and more than 14,500 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China, where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

    In Africa, Angola, Eritrea and Uganda have confirmed their first cases, while Mauritius recorded its first death as the virus spreads across the continent despite efforts by governments to hold it back.

    In the Middle East, the first two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the densely populated Gaza Strip on Sunday.

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on wealthy countries to not just think about their citizens but help less-prepared nations tackle the crisis.

    "A wealthy country must not be convinced that it has only to deal with its own citizens. It's in the interests of a wealthy country to contribute to a global response because the crisis can come from wherever, at any moment," he told reporters.

    Search Keywords:
    UN
    -
    coronavirus
    -
    fund
    -
    Norway
    -
    United Nations
    -
    COVID-19
    -
    Short link:

     

    Latest
    16:44 Russia settles oil spat with Belarus amid stand off with Saudi Arabia: sources
    15:12 Arsenal cancel training despite completing 14-day isolation period
    14:52 Spain's coronavirus death toll adds 462 overnight: Health ministry
    14:15 Spain's La Liga postponed indefinitely as coronavirus crisis worsens
    13:57 Nigeria reports first coronavirus death
    13:57 Iran reports 127 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 1,812
    13:57 Rouhani: U.S. should lift sanctions if it wants to help Iran fight coronavirus
    13:24 World Athletics chief Coe calls for Tokyo Olympics postponement
    11:50 Russia and Turkey cut short joint patrol in Syria's Idlib - Russian Defence.....
    11:28 Japan soccer player Kawasumi pulls out of Tokyo 2020 torch relay
    11:17 Real Madrid's Asensio wins La Liga’s FIFA 20 title after swapping pitch for.....
    11:00 Aussie Olympic chiefs advise athletes to prepare for 2021
    22:25 Emirates reverses decision to suspend all passenger flights
    21:50 Egyptian major general dies of coronavirus
    21:08 Egypt sacks two imams for leading prayers at mosques despite virus ban
    20:01 Johnson tells UK: Heed advice or we impose tougher virus measures
    19:03 Italy football boss wants season cancelled because of coronavirus
    18:51 Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus - WHO's expert
    18:38 Egypt Stock Exchange turns green, regains EGP 20 bln of capital market
    17:52 Dubai's $12-million World Cup horse race cancelled
    17:44 First French hospital doctor dies of coronavirus
    17:21 Toyota to stop output at 1 vehicle production line in Japan due to COVID-19
    16:37 US embassy in Cairo says Swiss flights available to return nationals home
    16:02 Zamalek's French coach Carteron refuses to leave Egypt to join Japanese League
    15:54 Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Siam's Carnival project to receive support from Cannes'.....
    15:16 Thousands flock to see Olympic flame in Japan despite virus fears
    14:47 Madrid turns conference centre into big field hospital
    14:44 Technical staff following daily home training; people more important than football,.....
    14:40 Fitness, focus, frustration: life in lockdown for Europe's footballers
    14:36 French charity MSF deploys coronavirus treatment centre in Iran
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.