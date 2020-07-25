Last Update 16:57
About Us
Saturday, 25 July 2020

Greece to 'prioritise' virus vaccines for elderly, at-risk

Reuters , Saturday 25 Jul 2020
Greece
Greece has so far recorded 201 Covid-19 deaths and more than 4,100 infections. (Photo: AFP)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 126
Share/Bookmark
Views: 126

Greece will prioritise giving coronavirus vaccines to the elderly and high-risk groups if and when they become available, the country's health minister said Saturday.

"If and when a vaccine comes, we will prioritise those who must take it above all," Vassilis Kikilias told Skai TV.

"Who is that? Our very aged fellow citizens, the very elderly, high-risk groups...we will protect those in danger."

He added that vaccines will not be compulsory but they will be "strongly recommended."

Greece has so far recorded 201 COVID-19 deaths and more than 4,100 infections.

Last month the country began progressively reopening its land borders to selective countries, before allowing mostly European flights to all its on July 1.

With a quarter of the nation's economy dependent on tourism, the government has sought to reassure potential visitors they can safely vacation in Greece.

More than 900,000 people entered the country after all its airports reopened, civil protection deputy minister Nikos Hardalias said this week.

So far there have been nearly 300 confirmed infections among incoming travellers, mainly from the Balkans.

Greece's civil protection agency on Saturday announced that from July 28, all air passengers from Bulgaria and Romania must have proof of having tested negative up to 72 hours before travel.

 

Search Keywords:
Greece
-
Coronavirus
-
Short link:

 

Latest
16:59 English Premier League fixtures (final matchday)
16:58 Brazil's Bolsonaro says new COVID-19 test came back negative
15:58 PSG's Mbappe doubtful for Champions League with ankle sprain
15:28 Storm Hanna becomes hurricane as it heads to Texas coast: NHC
15:25 Malaysia says APEC leaders may still meet in November despite coronavirus
15:24 Gunmen kill at least 20 farmers in Sudan's Darfur: Tribal chief
15:24 Feds use tear gas to try to disperse rowdy Portland protests
14:08 Pregnant women at risk of death in Kenya's COVID-19 curfew
13:42 Former Barcelona star Xavi tests positive for COVID-19: Club
13:33 IMF's annual operational income projected at $1.9 bln, $2.4 bln in FY2020, FY2021.....
13:05 Israel strikes Syrian army positions, army says
12:36 Iranian judiciary says passengers on 'harassed' airliner can sue US in Iran.....
12:33 Record numbers of coronavirus cases in every global region: Reuters tally
12:20 Southampton striker Ings hopes goal rush leads to England recall
11:44 Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies
11:24 Ukraine reports highest daily number of coronavirus cases in a month
11:20 Italy Serie A results & fixtures (36th matchday)
10:47 Egyptian players abroad: weekend action
10:46 Manchester City’s Silva says career beyond wildest dreams
10:24 Arsenal's Mustafi ruled out of FA Cup final against Chelsea
10:03 Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
09:23 Turkey condemns Greek reaction to Hagia Sophia prayers
02:00 US says Russia sent more equipment to Libyan front lines
23:34 Mbappe injured as PSG beat Saint-Etienne to win French Cup
22:55 US, Russia to hold first space security talks since 2013
21:53 Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won't change
20:30 US military chief makes unannounced visit to Israel
19:04 Singaporean pleads guilty in US to working for Chinese intelligence
19:00 IOC apologizes, deletes tweet about 1936 Berlin Olympics
18:47 More than 40 countries accuse North Korea of breaching UN sanctions
Readers Picks
Ahram online

© 2010 Ahram Online.