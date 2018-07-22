Last Update 16:1
About Us
Sunday, 22 July 2018

German industry groups warn US on tariffs before Trump-Juncker meeting

Reuters , Sunday 22 Jul 2018
tariffs
A container ship is shown at port in Long Beach, California, U.S. July 16, 2018 (Photo: Reuters)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 378
Share/Bookmark
Views: 378

Related
    • German industry groups warned on Sunday, before European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker meets US President Donald Trump this week, that tariffs the United States has imposed or is threatening to introduce risk harming America itself.

    Citing national security grounds, Washington imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico on June 1 and Trump is threatening to extend them to EU cars and car parts. Juncker will discuss trade with Trump at a meeting on Wednesday.

    "The tariffs under the guise of national security should be abolished," Dieter Kempf, head of Germany's BDI industry association said. Juncker should tell Trump that the United States would harm itself with tariffs on cars and car parts, he told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

    The German auto industry employed more than 118,000 people in the United States and 60 percent of what they produced was exported. "Europe should not let itself be blackmailed and should put in a confident appearance in the United States," he added.

    German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Deutschlandfunk radio on Sunday he hoped it was still possible to find a solution that was attractive to both sides. "For us, that means we stand by open markets and low tariffs," he said

    He said the possibility of US tariffs on EU cars was very serious and stressed that reductions in international tariffs in the last 40 years and the opening of markets had resulted in major benefits for citizens.

    EU officials have tried to lower expectations about what Juncker can achieve, and played down suggestions that he will arrive in Washington with a novel plan to restore good relations.

    Altmaier said it was difficult to estimate the impact of any US car tariffs on the German economy, but added: "Tariffs on aluminium and steel had a volume of just over six billion euros. In this case we would be talking about almost ten times that."

    He said he hoped job losses could be avoided but noted that trade between Europe and the United States made up around one third of total global trade.

    "You can imagine that if we go down with a cold in the German-American or European-American relationship, many others around us will get pneumonia so it's highly risky and that's why we need to end this conflict as quickly as possible."

    Eric Schweitzer, president of the DIHK Chambers of Commerce, told Welt am Sonntag the German economy had for decades counted on open markets and a reliable global trading system but added: "Every day German companies feel the transatlantic rift getting wider." 

    Search Keywords:
    Reuters
    -
    Germany
    -
    European Commission
    -
    Jean-Claude Juncker
    -
    US
    -
    Donald Trump
    -
    America
    -
    Washington
    -
    Tariffs
    -
    Aluminium
    -
    Steel
    -
    EU
    -
    Canada
    -
    Mexico
    -
    Dieter Kempf
    -
    Peter Altmaier
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    16:03 Suicide attack near Kabul airport leaves 10 dead or wounded: Officials
    15:00 Egyptian-Saudi Super Cups agreed for November
    15:00 Man City keeper Hart eager for permanent move after two loans
    14:41 Magnitude 5.9 quake hits western Iran injuring at least 25
    13:40 Egypt approves four foreigners for each club to participate in local competitions
    13:08 Trump says Carter Page documents show DoJ and FBI misled courts
    12:43 Egypt's Pyramids sign Brazil's attacking midfielder Rodriguinho
    12:04 Egypt prosecutors order driver involved in last week's deadly road accident.....
    11:22 Russia downs drones that attacked its Syria air base: News agencies
    10:33 Israel to reopen Gaza terminal, extend fishing on Tuesday if quiet holds
    10:19 China's Chongqing axe head coach Bento
    10:17 Austria ditches Turkish driving theory test
    10:11 Tokyo christens futuristic 2020 Olympic mascots
    09:57 Israel-Hamas Gaza truce largely holds after flare-up
    18:49 Iran's Khamenei: 'Negotiations with US useless'
    18:30 Aid arrives in Syria as Putin, Macron discuss relief mission to Ghouta
    18:10 Iran overturns ban on religious minority councillor
    17:45 Hundreds protest over Hong Kong's move to ban separatist political party
    17:30 Spain's conservatives swing to the right as new leader chosen
    17:28 Exiled Afghan Vice President Dostum due to return home on Sunday
    17:24 AC Milan names new chairman after Elliott takes control
    17:21 Former Zamalek coach Ihab Galal takes charge of Libya's Ahli Tripoli
    15:45 Germany drops sanctions on Turkey, relaxes travel advice
    15:32 Zamalek still in talks to sign Tunisia's Sassi, door is open for any player.....
    14:37 Turkey denounces Israel's Jewish nation-state law as racist
    14:24 Muslim man beaten to death in India on suspicion of smuggling cows
    14:07 Myanmar violated UN child rights pact in Rohingya crackdown, experts find
    14:02 Syrian army pushes into Quneitra province: State TV, rebels
    13:49 Kremlin says Russian, French leaders discuss humanitarian aid to Syria
    13:46 Iran leader backs suggestion to block Gulf oil exports if own sales stopped
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.