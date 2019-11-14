Last Update 18:2
About Us
Thursday, 14 November 2019

Egypt's unemployment goes up by 0.3% in Q3 2019

The unemployment rate dropped to 2.2 percent in Q3 of 2019, compared to the same period of the previous year 2018, the CAPMAS said.

Ahram Online , Thursday 14 Nov 2019
UPR
Egypt's unemployment rate from 1990 to 2019 (Source: Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Finance, Central Bank, Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 315
Share/Bookmark
Views: 315

Related
    • Egypt's unemployment rate rose to 7.8 percent in the third quarter (July to September) of 2019, up from 7.5 percent during the second quarter of 2019, stated the Central Agency of Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) on Thursday.

    The unemployment rate dropped by 2.2 percent in the third quarter of 2019, down from the same period of 2018, the statement added.

    According to CAPMAS, about 2.2 million Egyptians are currently unemployed, nearly divided equally between males and females. Some 77.8 percent of the unemployed are between 15 and 29 years old.

    The labour force was estimated at 28.406 million, up from 28.069 million during the second quarter of 2019, with an increase of 1.2 percent. The urban labour force reached 12.381 million, and the rural work force recorded 16.025 million.

    The unemployment rate in urban areas rose to 10.6 percent out of the total work force, up from 9.3 percent in the second quarter of 2019, and 12.5 percent during the third quarter of 2018, with a decrease of 1.9 percent.

    The unemployment rate in the countryside fell to 5.6 percent of the total labour force, down from 6.1 percent in the second quarter of 2019 , and 8.1 percent in the third quarter of 2018.

    President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi pledged to reduce unemployment during his tenure by attracting private sector and foreign investments to boost the economy.

    In recent years, the government has spent billions of dollars on mega projects, such as the new electric power stations, the New Suez Canal, networks of highways and the New Administrative Capital, which provided employment to tens of thousands of Egyptians.

    Since 2014, the government has been implementing a set of economic reforms to lower the budget deficit, including floating the local currency, cutting energy subsidies and putting in place a value-added tax.

    Egypt's cabinet media centre announced in October that unemployment reached the lowest rate in 30 years with 7.5 percent in the second quarter of 2019, down from 9.9 percent a year earlier.

    The drop was the result of a set of factors, including the implementation of 9,039 state projects from July 2014 to December 2018, at a total cost of EGP 2.1 trillion, the centre said in an infograph posted on its official website.

     

    Search Keywords:
    Egypt Unemployment Rate
    -
    Egypt's Economy
    -
    CAPMAS
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    17:56 LIVE: Egypt v Cameroon (U23 Africa Cup of Nations)
    17:18 Art Alert: Women's oppression in a masculine society discussed in Cairo theatre.....
    15:09 Live score: Mali v Ghana (U23 Africa Cup of Nations)
    15:05 Bridging East and West: Egyptian musicians Abdallah Abozekry and Ali Baghdady.....
    14:44 Lebanon's Aoun hopes a government is formed in the coming days
    14:28 Egyptian popular band Cairokee to perform in Paris for the first time
    14:11 Egypt's textiles salvage plan reveals backing for state sector
    13:54 Atletico Madrid's Costa suffers slipped disc
    11:20 Murray faces 'Baby Fed' instead of Federer at ATP Cup
    11:04 Zlatan the Conqueror to leave LA Galaxy
    11:02 Tennis: Bryan brothers to retire in 2020
    09:57 Turkey: 17 hurt in explosions at ammunition depot
    09:00 Six people killed, 16 injured in fuel pipeline explosion in Behaira
    23:07 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers results & fixtures (1st round)
    21:56 Two men sentenced to 5 years for accidentally killing boy with celebratory gunfire
    21:37 Facebook says it removed 3.2B fake accounts in 6 months
    21:29 As US-Turkey meeting begins, Trump praises relation with Erdogan
    21:29 FACTBOX: 'Ultimate judge will be the American people': Quotes, reaction to Trump.....
    21:17 Nigeria, Namibia and Guinea Bissau win, Cameroon held in Nations Cup qualifiers
    21:17 Egypt v Kenya: Head-to-head record
    21:03 Egyptian novelist Doha Assy receives Int'l Literary Olympus Award from League.....
    20:35 Egypt releases Al-Jazeera journalist for father's funeral
    20:34 Ukrainian parliament launches 'historic' land sale reform
    20:17 Tunisia's parliament picks Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi as speaker
    19:03 Egypt coach unfazed by Salah absence in Nations Cup qualifying games
    18:50 Bernardo Silva hit with one-match ban for Mendy tweet
    17:18 '28th Arab Music Festival sets record in number of audience and revenues': Ministry.....
    16:59 Egypt among the most attractive countries for investment: UNICTAD Director of.....
    16:38 Pneumonia kills a child every 39 seconds, health agencies say
    16:37 Insomnia symptoms increase risk of heart attack and stroke
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.