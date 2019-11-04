Last Update 18:55
About Us
Monday, 04 November 2019

African players in Europe: Senegal's Mane stars in dramatic Liverpool win

AFP , Monday 4 Nov 2019
Sadio Mane
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 (Photo: AP)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 399
Share/Bookmark
Views: 399

The chances of Sadio Mane succeeding Mohamed Salah as African Footballer of the Year increased at the weekend after another superb performance in a dramatic Premier League win for Liverpool.

While Egyptian Salah was substituted, Senegalese forward Mane created the equaliser and scored the winner as the Reds recovered to win 2-1 at Aston Villa and retain a six-point lead over second-place Manchester City.

Another African to excel in the major European leagues was Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored his 50th goal for Arsenal, but Wolves fought back for a 1-1 draw.

England

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mane was Liverpool's hero once more as Salah struggled in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa. Salah was substituted with his side trailing 25 minutes from time, but Mane inspired the comeback by crossing for Andy Robertson to equalise on 87 minutes. The Senegalese then headed home the winner himself deep into stoppage time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Aubameyang was Arsenal's captain for the day and scored his 50th goal for the club, but it was not enough for the Gunners to take all three points as Wolves secured a 1-1 draw at the Emirates. Only six players in the club's history have reached a half century of Arsenal goals quicker than the Gabon international, who took just 78 games to reach that milestone.

Spain

Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganes)

His goal for Leganes could not prevent the team throwing away their lead in a 2-1 defeat by Eibar. The Moroccan forward capitalised on a penalty area scramble to prod home his first goal of the season in the sixth minute but Leganes could not hold on and remain bottom of La Liga.

Italy

Gervinho (Parma)

Gervinho has been one of the key reasons why Parma have managed to keep their heads above water since returning to Serie A last season following their financial meltdown in 2015. The Ivorian scored 11 goals as the two-time UEFA Cup winners finished just clear of the relegation zone last year and he struck his third of the current campaign to ensure a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina and 10th place. The 32-year-old used his blistering pace to connect with Juraj Kucka's raking long pass before slotting the opener past Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Germany

Amine Harit (Schalke)

Moroccan midfielder Harit chose an apt moment to return to form, scoring the winner for the visitors in the 82nd minute as Schalke defeated Augsburg 3-2. Harit’s stunning solo strike will be a contender for goal of the year.

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)

Dortmund defender Hakimi has continued his stellar run of late, emerging as one of the most potent attacking options at Signal Iduna Park. The Real Madrid loanee asked constant questions of the Wolfsburg defence and laid on a superb assist for Thorgan Hazard to get the home side’s first in a 3-0 win.

France

Francois Kamano (Bordeaux)

The Guinea attacker scored his first goal of the season as Bordeaux beat Nantes 2-0. The 23-time international instinctively fired home inside the box after a tidy pass from South Korea forward Hwang Ui-jo as his side rose to sixth.

Denis Bouana (Saint-Etienne)

The Gabon winger scored the crucial goal as Saint-Etienne edged Monaco 1-0 to claim their third win in four games under new coach Claude Puel. The 24-year-old has been in fine form since Puel's appointment in early October, finding the net twice and claiming two assists.

(For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

Search Keywords:
African players in Europe
-
Senegal
-
Mane
-
Liverpool
-
football
-
soccer
-
Short link:

 

Email
 
Name
 
Comment's
Title
 
Comment
Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
  • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
  • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
  • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
  • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
Latest
18:10 'Sadio Mane is not a diver', says Liverpool coach Klopp
17:43 White House lawyer expected to defy impeachment subpoena
17:42 Lufthansa faces German cabin crew strike on Thursday and Friday
17:06 Former Egypt coach Aguirre takes over at Leganes
16:32 EU condemns new burst of Israeli settlement approvals
15:43 African players in Europe: Senegal's Mane stars in dramatic Liverpool win
14:41 India's capital restricts cars as people choke in dirty air
14:16 "Voice of Egypt" summit contributes to realizing sustainable development goals:.....
14:04 Manchester City skipper Silva set to miss Liverpool clash
14:02 Cardiff face transfer ban over non-payment of Sala's fee: FIFA
13:57 Egyptian expat remittances increase to $4.4 bln: CBE
13:47 Size of informal economy declines globally, needs more incentives to be contained:.....
13:45 UK will not extend Brexit transition period: Johnson spokesman
13:44 Hong Kong police say knife-wielding attacker detained
13:44 Egyptian army killed 83 terrorists since 28 September: Statement
13:19 Spurs consider appeal over Son's red card in Gomes incident
13:02 UPDATED: Iran announces new violations of nuclear deal on anniversary
13:00 Turkey vows to send back IS members to their countries
12:13 Chelsea gets Nov 20 court date for FIFA transfer ban appeal
12:11 Iran's Zanganeh sees more output cuts by OPEC at next meeting: Report
12:10 Turkey says delivery of second Russian S-400 batch may be delayed
11:33 Hazard, Griezmann, Felix struggle for impact at new clubs
11:06 Cannavaro reprieved by Evergrande after severe scolding
10:52 Manchester City playmaker Silva a doubt for Liverpool game
10:50 Formula One: Hamilton closing in on Schumacher's 7 F1 titles
09:59 Trump invites ASEAN leaders to US meet after skipping summit
22:30 Bayern Munich part company with Kovac
22:26 Ittihad of Alexandria beat Bahrain's Al-Muharraq in Arab Cup
22:19 Egypt's Pyramids FC reach Confederation Cup group stage with 3-0 win over Young.....
22:14 Ethiopian PM Abiy defends his public response to ethnic clashes in Oromia
Readers Picks
Ahram online

© 2010 Ahram Online.