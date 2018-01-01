Zaha says to stay at Palace despite Man City, Chelsea links

Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha has said he has no intention of leaving the London club in the January transfer window, dampening the hopes of potential suitors in the Premier League.

Zaha has had a productive season with 17th-placed Palace, scoring four league goals and providing an assist while adding energy and dynamism to their attack.

According to British media reports, the Ivory Coast international, who had an unsuccessful spell at Manchester United, has come under the radar of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Asked if he is staying at Crystal Palace following their goalless draw with league leaders City, Zaha told BBC Sport: "Yep, I am."

Palace boss Roy Hodgson said last week he could not guarantee that Zaha would stay beyond the January transfer window but British media reports said the manager has been assured by the owners and chairman Steve Parish that no deal would take place.

(For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

Short link:

