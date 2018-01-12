Last Update 16:52
About Us
Friday, 12 January 2018

Everton in negotiations to sign Walcott from Arsenal

Reuters , Friday 12 Jan 2018
Walcott
Arsenal's English midfielder Theo Walcott warms up ahead of the English League Cup semi-final first leg football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on January 10, 2018 AFP
Share/Bookmark
Views: 147
Share/Bookmark
Views: 147

Related
    • Everton manager Sam Allardyce said on Friday that the club are in negotiations to sign England international Theo Walcott from Arsenal.

    The 28-year-old forward has struggled to hold down a regular first-team slot at the Emirates Stadium this season and is reported to be keen to move after 12 years at the club with a view to securing a place in the England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

    "You're all aware of our interest in Theo Walcott," said Allardyce at a news conference ahead of Saturday's game at Tottenham Hotspur.

    "If that can all be sorted out, which is difficult, then he'd be a great addition.

    "Some negotiations are going on. (The deal) is permanent, I don't think there's any chance of a loan. We'll wait and see."

    When asked what Walcott, who has been capped 47 times for England, would bring to Everton, Allardyce said: "Goal-scoring threat, pace, experience and good on assists from wide areas."

    But Allardyce, whose side have climbed to ninth in the Premier League, cautioned the deal was not imminent.

    "You don't get optimistic because so many things can happen in such a short space of time. You never get excited until someone has signed on the dotted line," he said.

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger also said that negotiations were taking place, adding that he did not know if Walcott would stay.

    "I cannot give him assurances as it is not honest, but we will see. We have a good relationship. I don't want him to lose an opportunity to go to the World Cup.

    "He went in 2006 and we are now in 2018 and he hasn't been since for different reasons," Wenger said at a news conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League game with Bournemouth.

    Walcott's future is likely to depend on Arsenal securing a replacement. The situation is complicated by another Arsenal striker, Alexis Sanchez, also linked with a move in the transfer window with British media reporting that Manchester City and United are both keen to sign the Chilean for around 35 million pounds ($47.65 million).

    Wenger straight-batted questions about their interest in Friday's news conference. But when asked if Sanchez is replaceable, he said: "He is an exceptional player and if that happens, we must find a different balance in the team. I cannot tell you what I don't know."

    Arsenal, who are sixth in the Premier League, have been linked with moves for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, Paris St Germain winger Julian Draxler and Bordeaux's Brazilian striker Malcom

    When asked about Malcom, Wenger said: "He is a good player but nothing is happening. We are not on that case at the moment."

    (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

    Search Keywords:
    Reuters
    -
    Everton
    -
    Arsenal
    -
    EPL
    -
    football
    -
    soccer
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    16:12 African Union slams 'hurtful, upsetting' Trump remark
    14:32 UN calls Trump's Africa comment 'shameful'
    14:00 Palestinians to meet to discuss Trump Jerusalem response
    13:32 Guardiola and Kane win December Premier League awards
    12:45 Russian and Turkish foreign ministers discuss Syria by phone: Russia
    12:34 Art Alert: Music gems from Retro band at El Sawy Culturewheel
    11:58 Merkel's conservatives, SPD agree German coalition blueprint: Sources
    11:10 Egyptian players abroad: weekend action
    11:10 Spain la Liga fixtures (19th matchday)
    11:10 Germany Bundesliga fixtures (18th matchday)
    11:10 English Premier League fixtures (23rd matchday)
    10:31 Trump cancels Britain trip, blames Obama for 'peanuts' London embassy deal
    10:28 French league suspends goal-line technology after errors
    10:20 Turkey reinstates over 1,800 civil servants after post-coup purges: State media
    10:11 Challenging times for veiled women
    10:01 Trump dismisses Haiti, African countries with vulgarity
    21:39 Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar: USGS
    20:13 Art Alert: Living Units international group art exhibition to open in Cairo's.....
    20:12 Merkel asked to show 'vision' in crunch German coalition talks
    19:42 DNA test identifies body recovered from Mediterranean as victim struck by car.....
    18:46 World Bank agency to provide credit facilities for Egyptian solar energy project
    18:45 US task force to probe Hezbollah 'narcoterror'
    18:34 Two Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli troops in Gaza, West Bank
    18:03 Egyptian Super Cup winners
    16:45 US refuses visa for Serbia's army chief of staff
    16:32 UK supermarket Waitrose pulls coffee over slavery images
    15:30 At least 15,000 Cameroonian refugees flee to Nigeria amid crackdown
    14:17 Art Alert: Arab shorts from the Oscars to screen at Cairo’s Zamalek Cinema
    13:15 Art Alert: Playback theatre night at Cairo’s Dawar
    13:00 Art Alert: Ahmed Elshaer’s Hybrid Spaces at Cairo's Medrar
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.