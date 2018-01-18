Last Update 17:38
About Us
Thursday, 18 January 2018

Manchester United set to make Sanchez highest-paid EPL player: reports

AFP , Thursday 18 Jan 2018
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (AFP)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 252
Share/Bookmark
Views: 252

Related
    • Manchester United are set to land Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal by making him the Premier League's highest paid player, according to several reports on Thursday.

    The Chilean striker would earn between 400,000 and 500,000 pounds ($555,000 and $690,000) a week before tax by moving to Old Trafford, according to The Sun, the Daily Telegraph and other newspapers.

    The 29-year-old's wage demands are said to have scared off Manchester City and Chelsea, leaving United as his main suitors.

    The Daily Telegraph reported that United have offered Sanchez a four-and-a-half-year contract and he would move for a Â£30 million transfer fee -- it is relatively low because he could leave for free at the end of the summer.

    The deal for the former Barcelona player would also likely involve a Â£20 million signing-on fee and a Â£10 million agent's fee.

    The Sun reports however that Arsenal could still refuse to allow Sanchez to leave if they do not find a replacement.

    The agent for United's unsettled midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said this week a deal for Sanchez hinged on Mkhitaryan moving to Arsenal, but The Sun said such an agreement had yet to reached.

    United manager Jose Mourinho left 28-year-old Mkhitaryan out of his squad to face Stoke last Monday due to "doubts about his future".

    Mourinho said this week it would be "great" if Sanchez joined although he remained non-committal.

    United are second in the Premier League, 12 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, and Sanchez's capture would be seen as a statement of intent from a team already paying huge wages to French international midfielder Paul Pogba and Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

    Arsenal, struggling to compete for the Champions League places and knocked out of the FA Cup, have been linked with Borussia Dortmund's wantaway forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bordeaux's 20-year-old Brazilian striker Malcom.

    (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

    Search Keywords:
    AFP
    -
    Manchester City
    -
    EPL
    -
    football
    -
    soccer
    -
    Mourinho
    -
    Sanchez
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    17:24 Preview: Zamalek eager to return to winning ways after lean spell
    17:22 Live score: Dakhleya v Zamalek (Egyptian Premier League)
    16:32 IS poses threat to Iraq one month after 'liberation'
    16:00 Tennis: Federer subdues hard-hitting Struff
    15:24 Lebanon court orders six-month jail term for journalist
    15:04 Syria vows to shoot down Turkish fighter jets
    13:43 UAE lodges complaint with UN over Qatar war planes
    13:16 Turkey says will intervene in Syria's Afrin, mistrust of US continues
    13:07 Airbus wins Emirates deal for A380 jets worth $16 billion at list price
    12:54 Egypt's cabinet designates 25 January a national holiday to mark revolution.....
    12:43 Egypt's health ministry temporarily closes private Cairo hospital for forcing.....
    11:36 Manchester United set to make Sanchez highest-paid EPL player: reports
    10:58 All eyes on Gabon's Aubameyang as Arsenal hover
    10:52 Tennis: Injured Del Potro battles through to third round
    10:11 Russia starts shipping S-400 air defence missile system to China: TASS cites.....
    10:10 Bus catches fire in Kazakhstan, killing 52: Interior Ministry
    22:32 Israel-India guided missile deal back on track: Netanyahu
    22:22 Congress should consult on confidential inquiries in Russia probes: White House
    22:13 Ismaily lose to Arab Contractors as title hopes fade
    21:36 Egyptian Premier League results & fixtures (19th matchday)
    21:05 German Social Democrats see progress in push for coalition talks with Merkel
    19:56 Egypt's fullback Abdel-Shafy joins Saudi side Al-Fath on loan
    19:45 Ambitious Walcott joins Everton from Arsenal
    19:38 Palestinian teen ordered held until end of Israeli military trial
    19:10 Egypt’s Meteorological Authority warns of unstable weather for Thursday and.....
    18:54 Egypt military court sentences eight people to death over 2015 killing of police.....
    18:09 Handball: Egypt defeat Morocco in Nations Cup opener
    18:09 U.N. mediator invites Syria, opposition to Vienna talks next week
    17:33 Art Alert: Award winning The Stopover to screen at Cairo's French Institute
    16:54 As Catalan parliament meets, some call for ex-leader to rule by Skype
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.