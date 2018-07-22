Last Update 16:1
About Us
Sunday, 22 July 2018

Man City keeper Hart eager for permanent move after two loans

Reuters , Sunday 22 Jul 2018
Hart
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Champions Cup - Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - Soldier Field, Chicago, USA - July 20, 2018 Manchester City's Joe Hart REUTERS
Share/Bookmark
Views: 189
Share/Bookmark
Views: 189

Related
    • Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says his next move needs to be permanent after two loan spells away from the Premier League club, with the England international saying "there's no league I'd say no to".

    The 31-year-old, who joined City in 2006, has made just one competitive appearance for the club following manager Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2016. He spent the last two seasons on loan at Italian side Torino and Premier League West Ham United.

    "I did what I did in the previous two seasons because I needed to play to be involved in the World Cup. And look where that got me," Hart, who was left out of England's squad for Russia 2018, told reporters.

    "I need to be an important player at that club and I think that can only happen with a permanent move.

    "I love all the leagues. I've shown that. I went out to Serie A and I loved Serie A. Leagues are there to be played in. There's no league that I'd say no to. I'm open, but I want to do what's right for me at this point of my career... "

    Hart featured in City's pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, but the chances of him playing regularly in competitive fixtures are limited as he is the club's third-choice goalkeeper behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo.

    The shotstopper also reiterated his desire to play for England again and add to his 75 caps.

    "I'm 31, I'm young, I'm fit, I'm fresh," he added. "I know I've got an awful lot to give in the game. At the same time, I'm realistic about what's gone on and what the people who count think of me and I have to change those opinions."

    Premier League champions City play rivals Liverpool and German champions Bayern Munich in their remaining International Champions Cup fixtures before opening their season with the Community Shield clash against Chelsea on Aug. 5.

    (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

    Search Keywords:
    Reuters
    -
    Manchester City
    -
    Joe Hart
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    16:03 Suicide attack near Kabul airport leaves 10 dead or wounded: Officials
    15:00 Egyptian-Saudi Super Cups agreed for November
    15:00 Man City keeper Hart eager for permanent move after two loans
    14:41 Magnitude 5.9 quake hits western Iran injuring at least 25
    13:40 Egypt approves four foreigners for each club to participate in local competitions
    13:08 Trump says Carter Page documents show DoJ and FBI misled courts
    12:43 Egypt's Pyramids sign Brazil's attacking midfielder Rodriguinho
    12:04 Egypt prosecutors order driver involved in last week's deadly road accident.....
    11:22 Russia downs drones that attacked its Syria air base: News agencies
    10:33 Israel to reopen Gaza terminal, extend fishing on Tuesday if quiet holds
    10:19 China's Chongqing axe head coach Bento
    10:17 Austria ditches Turkish driving theory test
    10:11 Tokyo christens futuristic 2020 Olympic mascots
    09:57 Israel-Hamas Gaza truce largely holds after flare-up
    18:49 Iran's Khamenei: 'Negotiations with US useless'
    18:30 Aid arrives in Syria as Putin, Macron discuss relief mission to Ghouta
    18:10 Iran overturns ban on religious minority councillor
    17:45 Hundreds protest over Hong Kong's move to ban separatist political party
    17:30 Spain's conservatives swing to the right as new leader chosen
    17:28 Exiled Afghan Vice President Dostum due to return home on Sunday
    17:24 AC Milan names new chairman after Elliott takes control
    17:21 Former Zamalek coach Ihab Galal takes charge of Libya's Ahli Tripoli
    15:45 Germany drops sanctions on Turkey, relaxes travel advice
    15:32 Zamalek still in talks to sign Tunisia's Sassi, door is open for any player.....
    14:37 Turkey denounces Israel's Jewish nation-state law as racist
    14:24 Muslim man beaten to death in India on suspicion of smuggling cows
    14:07 Myanmar violated UN child rights pact in Rohingya crackdown, experts find
    14:02 Syrian army pushes into Quneitra province: State TV, rebels
    13:49 Kremlin says Russian, French leaders discuss humanitarian aid to Syria
    13:46 Iran leader backs suggestion to block Gulf oil exports if own sales stopped
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.