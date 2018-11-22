Last Update 21:10
About Us
Thursday, 22 November 2018

Spurs working hard on new Eriksen deal, says Pochettino

AFP , Thursday 22 Nov 2018
Denmark
Denmark's Christian Eriksen applauds fans after the match (Reuters)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 126
Share/Bookmark
Views: 126

Related
    • Mauricio Pochettino said Thursday that Tottenham are working hard to get Christian Eriksen to commit his future to the club after tying down a clutch of other top players.

    Eriksen, who has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid, still has 18 months to run on his current deal but Spurs are keen to make him their latest star to sign a new bumper deal.

    Pochettino himself, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks have all signed new contracts in the past few months and the Argentine wants to see a deal done.

    "He knows, we know what we are doing and we are working hard," he said. "The club is working, trying to take the best decision. Christian is going to take the best decision.

    "I am not worried. In football I am never worried but I prefer he is going to sign the new contract and stay a long time at Tottenham. That would be fantastic."

    Eriksen, 26, arrived from Ajax in 2013 for around 13.5 million euros (£12 million, $15.5 million) and he has become one of the top creative forces in the Premier League.

    "Eriksen and Tottenham, and Tottenham and Eriksen was a very good mix," said Pochettino. "Good for Tottenham, good for Christian Eriksen. That's why I hope Christian continues to develop his career his with Tottenham."

    Eriksen has not been at his best this season and has struggled since the World Cup with an abdominal injury.

    He has not started a league game for Spurs since September but he started twice for Denmark in the recent international break and could be ready to play from the kick-off when Chelsea visit Wembley on Saturday.

    Jan Vertonghen could also be involved as he is back in full training following a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of the past nine games.

    "There's still one day more but it's very good news that he's involved again with the group," Pochettino said. "In the last two weeks he was training very well and now we wait until Friday and decide if we believe he can be involved for Saturday.

    "I think it's important to have all the players fit. Jan is such an important player for us."

    Pochettino also said he hopes Tottenham will be in their new stadium in January or February after a long delay.

    "To wait maybe one or two months more, we need to have patience," he said. "We are so disappointed because we expect to play in 2018 and it should be ready for play before the end of the year.

    "But that is not going to be possible and we need to wish and hope that in January or February we can move there and it will be a fantastic moment for everyone, the supporters, the players. It will be a massive boost."

    (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

    Search Keywords:
    AFP
    -
    Mauricio Pochettino
    -
    Tottenham Hotspur
    -
    Christian Eriksen
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    21:57 Kahraba's double gives Zamalek narrow win over Dakhleya in Egyptian league
    21:53 Egyptian Premier League results & scorers (15th matchday)
    21:51 Match facts: Zamalek v Dakhleya (Egyptian Premier League)
    21:44 Trump hints could make first visit to Afghanistan
    21:17 Giant mammal 'cousin' gave dinosaurs run for their money
    21:08 Pound jumps on Brexit deal, but stocks falter
    21:05 Iran says 'no trust' in Trump's US for new nuclear talks
    20:54 Trump warns of government shutdown next month over border security
    18:30 UAE hopes for 'amicable solution' to jailed Briton case
    17:54 Turkey needs to take action 'to reverse the current trend in rule of law', EU.....
    17:21 Erdogan could meet Saudi Crown Prince on G20 sidelines: Turkish spokesman
    15:08 Wrestling: Gold drought broken
    15:08 Squash: Platinum Black Ball
    15:00 Egyptian tech transport start up Swvl heads to Southeast Asia
    14:59 Iran failed to declare all chemical weapons to global agency: US ambassador
    14:13 Nissan board fires chairman Carlos Ghosn: NHK
    13:15 UN Yemen envoy to visit battleground port ahead of peace talks
    12:55 Egypt's FM Shoukry discusses bilateral relations with Bulgarian president
    12:53 Egypt’s Salah looking forward to a century of Liverpool goals
    12:13 Improved Liverpool have more to offer, says Klopp
    11:46 EU says transparent, credible investigation into Khashoggi killing not completed.....
    11:09 ‘The Champions League failure is why I am stricter,' says Ahly boss Carteron
    10:55 Egypt's Sisi discusses African integration with former Liberian president
    10:46 Car plows into primary school children in northeast China, kills 5, injured.....
    10:27 US, South Korea scale back military exercise
    10:23 Denmark suspends Saudi weapon export approvals over Khashoggi, Yemen concerns
    10:03 PSG's Neymar suffers groin strain, Mbappe bruises shoulder
    09:57 Premier League opposes FA's Brexit plans for more 'homegrown' players
    09:54 Egypt denounces Kabul terrorist attack on Islamic scholars
    09:45 Former Chelsea striker Drogba announces retirement at 40
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.