Last Update 13:58
About Us
Friday, 23 November 2018

Rashford still searching for Manchester United role

AFP , Friday 23 Nov 2018
Rashford
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford looks dejected Action Images (Photo: Reueters)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 168
Share/Bookmark
Views: 168

Related
    • Marcus Rashford has proved with England that he has all the qualities required to be a consistent attacking threat -- but his task now is to replicate that form for Manchester United.

    Rashford impressed as England beat Croatia 2-1 last Sunday to secure a place in next June's Nations League Finals, yet there is no guarantee he will start when Manchester United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

    That is because manager Jose Mourinho is still wrestling with the question of how best to fit Rashford into his team, an issue that does not appear to be a problem at international level.

    England manager Gareth Southgate, having switched from the 3-5-2 system he used at the World Cup to a more attacking 4-3-3 set-up, has started to use Rashford on the left of a front three, with Raheem Sterling on the right and Harry Kane in the centre.

    It is an approach that is working well for Southgate, with Rashford outstanding as England won 3-2 in Spain last month before using his pace to good effect against Croatia to create danger on the counter-attack.

    However, to secure the left-sided attacking role at United, Rashford will need to force his way past Anthony Martial, whose current form is as good as anything he has shown during his three years at Old Trafford.

    The France forward has been consistently better that his England rival since the start of last season, with 15 goals to Rashford's nine in the Premier League.

    Mourinho has also been impressed with the way Martial has begun to understand better his defensive responsibilities, meaning that Rashford will probably need to find a role elsewhere.

    For now, the centre-forward position does not appear to be the answer for Rashford, even though that was where he played initially when making his debut under Louis van Gaal in February 2016.

    Rashford has not been a consistent goalscorer in 2018 -- while four goals in 16 England appearances is a decent return, a tally of six in 34 games for United suggests there is room for improvement.

    His finishing too often lacks a ruthless touch, so perhaps in the short term his best hope of a regular starting place at United is to prove himself on the right side of the attacking three, a role in which he played when they drew 2-2 at Chelsea in October.

    The forward has proved that he has the discipline to stick to his position when playing in a wide role, and is an undoubted threat when cutting in off either flank.

    Playing in that role could, in turn, give him the regular starts that help to build his confidence.

    For while Mourinho has talked repeatedly about the number of games he gives Rashford, the striker has not been able to settle into a role and a large chunk of the forward's appearances have come as a substitute.

    There is no doubt, though, that Mourinho rates Rashford, which is why reports this week talking about a potential move to Real Madrid appear unlikely to lead anywhere.

    "I think he's a privileged player, a privileged kid, if you want to say it, a man, that has so many opportunities to develop himself, and is going to keep having them," said Mourinho.

    "I think he has the conditions for his career to explode, in the positive way of the word, that not many players have during their careers."

    (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

    Search Keywords:
    AFP
    -
    Manchester United
    -
    Rashford
    -
    EPL
    -
    football
    -
    soccer
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    14:07 Alcacer set to sign long-term deal with Dortmund
    13:12 Rashford still searching for Manchester United role
    13:06 UN says ready to play supervisory role in managing Yemen's Hodeidah port
    12:57 UAE signals jailed UK academic could be freed in 'amicable solution'
    12:48 At least 26 killed in a blast in mosque in Afghanistan: Officials
    12:26 Spain La Liga fixtures (13th matchday)
    12:25 Germany Bundesliga fixtures (12th matchday)
    11:04 Senegal's Mane extends Liverpool contract
    10:58 Fitter, stronger Aguero credits knee surgery for form boost
    10:56 Kante signs new five-year deal with Chelsea
    10:49 Pakistani separatists storm Chinese Consulate in Karachi
    10:40 China says consulate staff safe after attack in Pakistan
    10:35 Turkey's foreign minister says EU comments on rule of law 'out of line'
    10:12 Islamic State Group claims attacks in West Africa caused 118 casualties
    09:32 Blast at market in northwestern Pakistan kills at least eight people
    21:57 Kahraba's double gives Zamalek narrow win over Dakhleya in Egyptian league
    21:53 Egyptian Premier League results & scorers (15th matchday)
    21:51 Match facts: Zamalek v Dakhleya (Egyptian Premier League)
    21:44 Trump hints could make first visit to Afghanistan
    21:17 Giant mammal 'cousin' gave dinosaurs run for their money
    21:08 Pound jumps on Brexit deal, but stocks falter
    21:05 Iran says 'no trust' in Trump's US for new nuclear talks
    20:54 Trump warns of government shutdown next month over border security
    18:30 UAE hopes for 'amicable solution' to jailed Briton case
    17:54 Turkey needs to take action 'to reverse the current trend in rule of law', EU.....
    17:21 Erdogan could meet Saudi Crown Prince on G20 sidelines: Turkish spokesman
    15:08 Wrestling: Gold drought broken
    15:08 Squash: Platinum Black Ball
    15:00 Egyptian tech transport start up Swvl heads to Southeast Asia
    14:59 Iran failed to declare all chemical weapons to global agency: US ambassador
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.