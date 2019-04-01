Last Update 11:53
About Us
Monday, 01 April 2019

Sarri 'getting used' to Chelsea boo-boys after laboured win

Reuters , Monday 1 Apr 2019
Share/Bookmark
Views: 210
Share/Bookmark
Views: 210

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he is getting used to fans calling for him to resign after his team laboured to a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Cardiff City on Sunday.

Chelsea needed a controversial goal from captain Cesar Azpilicueta from what appeared to be an offside position and an injury time header from midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the narrow win, which kept them sixth in the Premier League table.

Sarri’s decision to start with Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante on the bench sparked off the criticism, with fans chanting “we want Sarri out” and “you don’t know what you’re doing” after their team fell behind just after half-time.

“I can understand (the fans’ reaction) very well,” Sarri told reporters. “I have been on the pitch for the last 45 years, so I know the reaction of the fans.

“Unfortunately, in the last period, I am getting used to this. I have to work just in order to change their opinion. If you win matches, the fans will be happy.”

Fans turned on Sarri, who joined Chelsea in July, after a string of poor results in 2019 that included a 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth, a 6-0 drubbing by Manchester City and a 2-0 defeat at Everton.

The Italian said he wanted to prove his detractors wrong.

“I want to stay,” Sarri said. “When I arrived, this team was 30 points behind Manchester City. They were fifth. So I want to stay here, I want to improve the results.”

Chelsea next face Brighton and Hove Albion in the league on Wednesday.

Search Keywords:
Reuters
-
Sarri
-
Chelsea
-
football
-
soccer
-
Short link:

 

Email
 
Name
 
Comment's
Title
 
Comment
Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
  • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
  • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
  • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
  • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
Latest
11:33 In Photos: Egypt's renowned actor Yehia El-Fakharany to return as King Lear
11:25 Art Alert: Oscar-nominated Lebanese drama Capernaum to be screened in Zamalek
11:24 Book Alert: Mohamed Shoair and Ahmed Shafei discuss Mahfouz archives
10:50 Next Arab League summit may be held in Egypt: Secretary-general
10:18 Israeli group finds fake pro-Netanyahu social media accounts
09:45 Inter Milan coach says club humiliated by forward Icardi
09:43 Sarri 'getting used' to Chelsea boo-boys after laboured win
22:35 Spain La Liga results & scorers (29th matchday)
22:28 Italy Serie A results & scorers (29th matchday)
21:25 Egyptian Premier League results & fixtures (27 matchday)
21:18 25 killed, hundreds injured by rainstorm in southern Nepal
20:49 Arab Leaders will seek security council resolution against US decision over.....
20:49 Arab leaders call for good neighbourly ties with Iran, without interference:.....
20:25 Egyptian players abroad: Salah guides Liverpool to victory, Koka sees off Warda.....
19:57 Germany Bundesliga results & scorers (27th matchday)
19:43 Late own goal gives Liverpool vital win over Spurs
19:25 English Premier League results & fixtures (32nd matchday)
18:43 Comedian likely to top first round as Ukraine chooses president
18:26 Thousands march in Spain to demand more help for rural areas
18:00 EU foreign policy chief: Bloc won't recognize Israeli sovereignty on Golan
18:00 `There is no Plan B: without two states, there is no solution,'' UN chief Guterres.....
17:00 Egypt's EDEX defence expo awarded EN best international trade show award for.....
15:11 Liverpool's Mane hopes to see Egypt's Salah smiling by scoring goals
14:58 Qatari Emir abruptly leaves 30th Arab League summit in Tunisia
14:25 Algerian businessman with ties to Bouteflika arrested at border
13:49 UN head says resolution of Syrian conflict must guarantee country's territorial.....
13:48 Event Alert: "1919: Reconsiderations in Modern Egyptian Social History," 5-6.....
13:46 Saudi king rejects measures impacting Syrian sovereignty over Golan Heights
13:46 Tunisian leader says Arab summit should send message on Palestinian state
13:27 Egypt's Sisi meets with Tunisian president Essebsi ahead of the Arab Summit.....
Readers Picks
Ahram online

© 2010 Ahram Online.