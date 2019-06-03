Last Update 1:17
About Us
Monday, 03 June 2019

Brazil players support Neymar: Fernandinho

Reuters , Sunday 2 Jun 2019
Neymar
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa America - Brazil Training - Granja Comary, Teresopolis, Brazil - May 25, 2019 Brazil's Neymar during training REUTERS
Share/Bookmark
Views: 231
Share/Bookmark
Views: 231

Brazil midfielder Fernandinho backed his team mate Neymar on Sunday, saying he and the other players training for the Copa America will not let the rape accusations against the Paris St Germain player affect their preparations for the tournament.

Neymar issued a statement early on Sunday morning denying any wrongdoing in a case that came to light hours before when Sao Paulo’s public security ministry confirmed a young woman had made the accusation.

The woman, who was not named, alleged that Neymar raped her in a Paris hotel room on May 15.

The PSG forward posted a long video on his Instagram page denying all the accusations, saying he was a victim of extortion and lamenting the pain caused to him and his family.

The video showed what he said were WhatsApp messages he exchanged with the alleged victim, including racy photos she sent him.

In a further complication for the former Santos player, police in Rio said on Sunday they were investigating whether he committed a crime by posting the intimate pictures online.

"I heard about this with great sadness and I thought it strange," Fernandinho, one of the most experienced players in the squad, told reporters at the national team’s training camp outside Rio. "Fifteen days of travel until the girl denounced him.

"But I think this is going to be cleared up as soon as possible and I believe in Neymar’s innocence. We the players and the backroom staff are going to support him so that it doesn’t have any effect on the field."

Neymar arrived at the camp on Sunday in his personalised helicopter but did not speak to reporters.

Brazil are preparing for the Copa America, a tournament played by South America’s 10 national teams plus Japan and Qatar which kicks off on June 14.

Brazil play friendlies against Qatar on June 5 and Honduras four days later.

The 27-year old Neymar became the most expensive soccer player ever when he left Barcelona for Paris St Germain for 222 million Euros ($263 million) in 2017.

Widely acknowledged to be one of the greatest Brazilian players this century, he has become a polarising figure, loved by some for his brilliance with a football but loathed by others for his unapologetically extravagant lifestyle and penchant for diving and feigning injury. 

(For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

 
Search Keywords:
Reuters
-
Neymar
-
Fernandinho
-
Brazil
-
Short link:

 

Email
 
Name
 
Comment's
Title
 
Comment
Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
  • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
  • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
  • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
  • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
Latest
22:32 Egypt pays back $406 mln in debt to Afreximbank
22:27 Liverpool turns red for Champions League homecoming party
22:00 Brazil players support Neymar: Fernandinho
21:32 Preview: New coach, new gamble as Zamalek seek to maintain league pursuit
21:25 Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome
21:07 Mexico and US gear up for tariff talks, Trump doubles down on threat
21:07 Leader of France's Les Republicains party steps down after poor EU election.....
20:51 Bombings in Afghan capital kill 2 people, injure 2 reporters
20:12 At least two migrants die, 25 missing in boat accident off Libyan coast
17:40 Iran rules out talks unless US changes 'behaviour'
17:36 China blames US for trade dispute, says it won’t back down
16:44 Art Alert: Shebak Maksour continues at Al-Taleia Theatre
16:31 In Syria's Maalula, fear for survival of language of Christ
16:09 Tennis: Federer eases into 12th French Open quarter-final
15:50 Egypt to auction EGP 146.5 bln in T-bills, bonds in June
15:25 British press revels in Liverpool's 'joy of six'
14:52 US prepared to talk to Iran 'with no preconditions': Pompeo
14:31 Future imperfect: Serena faces more major doubts after Roland Garros shocker
13:57 Conservatives tipped to prevail in Greek local election runoffs
13:26 'How can she have HIV?':Pakistan town struggles with surge in infections
13:23 Water polo players sustain frequent head impacts
13:22 Kurdish authorities to release 800 Syrians from Al-Hol camp: Official
11:45 Clashes erupt at flashpoint Jerusalem holy site
11:36 No great individual performances, all the team was unbelievable: Liverpool's.....
11:34 Eighteen hurt as two car blasts target Libya military unit: Sources
10:56 Police chief blames president for failing to prevent Sri Lanka attacks
10:56 Three blasts hit Kabul, killing one and injuring 17
10:37 Early penalty had massive impact, says Tottenham coach Pochettino
10:35 Liverpool boss Klopp relieved to end cup finals losing streak
23:49 Salah likens Champions League penalty to strike that lifted Egypt to World Cup
Readers Picks
Ahram online

© 2010 Ahram Online.