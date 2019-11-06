Last Update 19:19
About Us
Wednesday, 06 November 2019

Furious Inter Milan coach Conte lambasts club over poor planning

Reuters , Wednesday 6 Nov 2019
Conte
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 5, 2019 Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte reacts (REUTERS)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 231
Share/Bookmark
Views: 231

Related
    • Furious Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has lambasted the directors of his club for poor planning after seeing his team squander a two-goal halftime lead and lost 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

    The fiery coach repeated his complaint that his squad is too thin and players too inexperienced to battle on two fronts and also suggested that club directors should face the television cameras as well as himself.

    “Some important mistakes have been made at the planning stage, we can’t play both the Champions League and Serie A with such a small squad,” said Conte after Tuesday’s match.

    “I’m tired of saying the same things over and over again, perhaps they could come here over and say something. I hope that this will help them understand a few things.”

    There was no immediate reaction from the club leadership.

    Conte conceded that he felt like a broken record as he kept complaining about the crowded fixture list and explaining that Inter are still in the early stage of building a new team.

    “They tell me that I should smile more on television,” he added. “But I always end up saying the same things, about the growth process, about taking it step by step.”

    “The lads are giving everything and going at full pelt and I can’t ask them for more than that,” he said, before complaining about their lack of experience.

    “We are talking about players who, apart from Diego Godin, have never won anything. Who do we turn to? Nicolo Barella who has come from Cagliari? Or (Stefano) Sensi, who came from Sassuolo?”

    Conte made similar complaints when he was coach at Juventus, where he won three successive Serie A titles but struggled in the Champions League, famously saying that “you can’t eat at a 100 euro restaurant with a 10 euro note.”

    His comments are likely to raise eyebrows as Inter spent more than 150 million euros (£129 million) on new signings during the transfer window. However, they also let a number of key players go including Mauro Icardi, their leading scorer for each of the last five seasons, and midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

    Chinese-owned Inter, who have not won any major silverware since 2011, are second in Serie A, one point behind leaders Juventus. Tuesday’s defeat left them third in Champions League Group F, three points behind Borussia Dortmund.

    “We need to keep a low profile,” added Conte. “Our position in Serie A should not allow us to forget our problems.”

    (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

    Search Keywords:
    Inter Milan
    -
    Antonio Conte
    -
    Borussia Dortmund
    -
    Champions League
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    19:24 Art Alert: Egyptian singer Reham Abdelhakim to give concerts in Alexandria,.....
    19:10 Live score: Lokomotiv Moscow v Juventus (UEFA Champions League)
    19:06 Five Egyptian workers die in Kuwait after truck ploughed into them: Ministry
    18:16 Russia strikes kill six civilians in northwest Syria: Monitor
    18:14 Liverpool fan to return to Anfield for first time after savage attack
    17:17 Sudan rebels insist new parliament be formed after peace deal
    17:03 Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes southern Iran
    16:02 More impeachment testimony transcripts coming as Trump aides likely no-shows
    15:58 World Bank sounds alarm about Lebanon amid protests, crisis
    15:36 UK PM's election campaign launch marred by gaffe, resignation and doctored video
    15:32 Live score: Real Madrid v Galatasaray (UEFA Champions League)
    15:14 Hundreds skip school in Lebanon to press for change
    15:06 Erdogan says Turkey has captured Baghdadi's wife
    15:04 An extra 15 minute daily walk could boost global economy: Study
    14:47 UN Palestinian refugee agency replaces boss pending misconduct inquiry
    13:28 Put down that phone! Indonesians invent device to aid internet-addicted
    13:26 Iraqi protesters block entrance to Nassiriya oil refinery: Sources
    12:00 Clashes in southern Iraqi city of Karbala kill 2 protesters
    11:55 Riyadh in talks with Yemen's Houthi rebels, Saudi official says
    11:44 Liverpool boss Klopp unsure how he will approach two games in 24 hours
    11:13 Ajax denied victory by refereeing decisions says Ten Hag
    11:06 FIFA inform Iraq to play this month's qualifiers at neutral venue
    10:48 Copa Libertadores final moved to Peru due to Chile continued unrest
    10:34 Iran starts injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at Fordow: TV
    09:50 Thousands of Iraqis continue anti-government protests in Baghdad
    09:25 Chile's protests shrink in size after nearly 3 weeks
    09:15 China and France sign deals worth $15 bln during Macron's visit
    00:16 Chelsea fightback salvages 4-4 draw against nine-man Ajax
    00:13 Salah provides assist as Liverpool takes control of Champions League group
    00:09 Morocco's Hakimi scores twice in Dortmund's comeback win over Inter
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.