Thursday, 07 November 2019

Bayern turn down Wenger for vacant manager's post

AFP , Thursday 7 Nov 2019
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger left Arsenal in 2018 after 22 years at the club (Photo:AFP)
    • Bayern Munich have turned down an approach from Arsene Wenger to take over the vacant manager's position following the sacking of Niko Kovac, the German champions said on Thursday.

    "Arsene Wenger called (Bayern chairman) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Wednesday afternoon to make him aware of his interest in the job," a Bayern spokesperson told AFP subsidiary SID.

    "Bayern appreciates Wenger's work at Arsenal, but he is not being considered as coach."

    Kovac was dismissed at the weekend following a poor run of form that culminated in a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern's worst Bundesliga defeat in a decade and one which left them fourth in the table.

    Kovac's assistant Hansi Flick has taken over as interim coach as Bayern search for a more permanent replacement, with club president Uli Hoeness saying on Tuesday they expected to name Kovac's successor by November 23.

    However they have been publicly rebuffed by both Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel and Ajax's Erik ten Hag, who said on Monday he would be staying with the Dutch champions until at least the end of the season.

    (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

     

