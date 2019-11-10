Last Update 0:3
About Us
Sunday, 10 November 2019

Real Madrid go top after Eibar rout

Reuters , Saturday 9 Nov 2019
Benzema
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match between SD Eibar and Real Madrid CF at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on November 9, 2019. (Photo AFP)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 336
Share/Bookmark
Views: 336

Related
    • Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid went clear at the top of La Liga by coasting to a 4-0 win at Eibar on Saturday thanks to a rampant first-half display.

    Benzema got Zinedine Zidane's side off to a comfortable start in the torrential rain at Eibar's compact Ipurua stadium, knocking a loose ball into the net in the 17th minute after it had been sprayed across a crowded penalty box.

    Real quickly extended their lead with a penalty from Sergio Ramos in the 20th after Eden Hazard had been tripped.

    They earned another spot-kick when Lucas Vazquez was felled and Benzema took the ball and calmly tucked it home to net for a fourth time in two games after his brace in Wednesday's 6-0 rout of Galatasaray in the Champions League.

    Real were not as ruthless in the second half but still managed to stretch their lead in the 61st minute when Luka Modric teed up Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, who scored his first goal for Real.

    The victory took Zinedine Zidane's side top of the standings on 25 points after 12 games, two clear of Real Sociedad in second and three ahead of champions Barcelona, who could return to the summit if they beat Celta Vigo later on Saturday. 

    (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

     
    Search Keywords:
    Real Madrid
    -
    Karim Benzema
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    00:13 Messi bags 34th La Liga hat-trick as Barcelona outclass Celta
    23:58 Spain La Liga results & fixtures (13th matchday)
    23:45 Italy Serie A results & fixtures (12th matchday)
    22:04 Zambia, South Africa settle for 0-0 draw in U23 AFCON
    21:57 Real Madrid go top after Eibar rout
    21:52 Lewandowski nets twice as Bayern Munich hammer Dortmund in 'Klassiker'
    21:50 U23 Africa Cup of Nations results & fixtures (Group stage)
    21:28 Germany Bundesliga results & fixtures (11th matchday)
    21:21 English Premier League results & fixtures (12th matchday)
    19:32 Hot favorites Cote d'Ivoire off to winning start against 10-man Nigeria in U23.....
    19:17 Art Alert: Lebanese star Elissa to perform in Cairo
    18:51 Match facts: Nigeria v Cote d'Ivoire (U23 Africa Cup of Nations)
    17:01 Pulisic keeps up scoring run for Chelsea in win over Palace
    16:39 Thousands gather for 'martyrs' vigil amid Hong Kong protests
    16:39 Bolivian government decries coup as some police join protests
    16:21 Egypt's PM follows up investment opportunities on govt portal for unified industrial.....
    15:45 Iraqi PM concedes 'mistakes made' as protesters pushed back in Baghdad
    15:40 Hollywood stars congratulate Egyptian actress Yousra for being honoured by America.....
    14:56 Liverpool boss Klopp rules out move for France superstar Mbappe
    11:55 Wenger contradicts Bayern Munich's claim they turned him down
    11:55 Iraq's Umm Qasr port reopens, operations resume: Port official
    10:47 Emery unsure whether Xhaka will play again for Arsenal
    10:41 2 dead, dozens injured as Australia wildfires raze homes
    09:41 Iran says case open on ex-FBI agent missing there on CIA job
    00:01 Ghana secure late draw against Cameroon in U23 Nations Cup
    21:25 Man jailed for 10 years for armed attack on Arsenal players
    19:21 Book Review: A concise history of Abdel-Halim Hafez’s songs, and much more
    19:17 Egypt's performing arts community mourns passing of prominent lion trainer Mohamed.....
    17:30 Iran downs drone over southern port city: IRNA
    17:09 Turkey, Britain, France, Germany to hold Syria summit
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.