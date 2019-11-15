Last Update 15:21
About Us
Friday, 15 November 2019

La Liga plans to take game to Miami halted by court decision

Reuters , Friday 15 Nov 2019
La Liga
La Liga
Share/Bookmark
Views: 294
Share/Bookmark
Views: 294

La Liga's hopes of staging Villarreal's game with Atletico Madrid on Dec. 6 in Miami have ended after a local court declined a request to grant an injunction against the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), who oppose playing the match abroad.

The league's organising body filed a complaint against the RFEF last year over the latter's refusal to authorise playing regular season matches abroad, claiming the RFEF did not have the authority to block the move.

That complaint will be heard next February.

"Madrid's Mercantile Court No. 12 today decided not to grant interim measures to stage an official La Liga match in Miami in a case about the pending authorisation from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)," said a statement from La Liga.

"La Liga respects this decision, which does not prejudge the substance of the matter, which will be permanently settled in February 2020. Staging an official match abroad is part of a long-term La Liga strategy for international growth.

"We hope that from February La Liga will be able to organise an official match beyond Spanish borders."

This is the second time the league has been unsuccessful in its bid to play regular season matches abroad, after Barcelona withdrew from plans to play a league game last January against Girona in Miami, citing a lack of support.

(For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

Search Keywords:
La Liga
-
Villarreal
-
Miami
-
football
-
soccer
-
Short link:

 

Email
 
Name
 
Comment's
Title
 
Comment
Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
  • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
  • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
  • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
  • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
Latest
15:10 Al-Ahram launches first pharmaceutical conference on Saturday
14:57 Live score: Cote d'Ivoire v Zambia (U23 Africa Cup of Nations)
14:56 Man City loses attempt at CAS to block UEFA investigation
14:56 Live score: Nigeria v South Africa (U23 Africa Cup of Nations)
14:33 England squad back jeered Gomez, says Chilwell
14:11 Abraham targets Euro glory after first England goal
13:00 Venice flooded again 3 days after devastation in a near-record high tide
12:53 La Liga plans to take game to Miami halted by court decision
12:10 1 killed, 40 wounded in renewed clashes between protesters and security forces.....
10:59 Brazil face Mexico in U17 World Cup final
10:44 Frankfurt lose appeal against fan ban for Arsenal match
10:43 Chinese FA accepts coach Lippi's resignation
23:02 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers results & fixtures (1st round)
22:23 Owusu double lifts Ghana to U23 Nations Cup semis
21:55 U23 Africa Cup of Nations results & fixtures (Group stage)
21:53 Egypt's Shoukry reaffirms necessity to face terrorism-sponsoring countries
21:50 RELIVE: Egypt v Cameroon (U23 Africa Cup of Nations)
21:44 Match facts: Mali v Ghana (U23 Africa Cup of Nations)
21:35 The longest blockade in history
21:28 The end of the war in Yemen?
21:14 Italy's government approved the declaration of State of emergency in flood-ravaged.....
21:06 Optimism and frustration on Yemen
20:54 Egypt held at home by Kenya in Nations Cup qualifiers' opener
20:50 Pharos Holding welcomes CBE decision to cut key interest rates
20:30 Syria begins deploying forces near the Turkish border as part of the cease-fire.....
19:57 RELIVE: Egypt v Kenya (Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers)
18:23 Egypt issues longest-term international bond with maturities of 40 years
18:21 Thousands protest in Pakistan to oust Prime Minister
17:18 Art Alert: Women's oppression in a masculine society discussed in Cairo theatre.....
15:05 Bridging East and West: Egyptian musicians Abdallah Abozekry and Ali Baghdady.....
Readers Picks
Ahram online

© 2010 Ahram Online.