Last Update 17:31
About Us
Friday, 20 March 2020

Southgate urges England fans to work together to beat virus

AFP , Friday 20 Mar 2020
Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after the match (Photo: Reuters)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 294
Share/Bookmark
Views: 294

England boss Gareth Southgate has urged fans to work together to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with football currently in lockdown.

The Three Lions had been due to play Italy and Denmark in friendlies later this month before the suspension of sporting action brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an open letter to supporters on the official England Twitter account on Friday, Southgate called the virus the "most extreme test that we've faced collectively in decades".

"In the way you've all come together to support our team, we must now work together to combat a virus that is causing physical and emotional issues to so many," he said.

"So, please continue to follow the guidelines for hygiene and also the sensible precautions put in place to control the spread of the virus in order to protect those most vulnerable to its impact.

"That responsibility lies with us all."

Southgate said England were due to play next week but that "now is clearly not the moment for us to take centre stage".

"The heroes will be the men and women who continue working tirelessly in our hospitals and medical centres to look after our friends and families," he said.

They won't receive the individual acclaim, but we all know their importance is beyond anything we do on the pitch."

"When we play again as an England team, it will be at a time when not only our country but the rest of the world as well is on the road to recovery. Hopefully we will be closer to each other than ever, and ready for the beautiful distraction that football can bring."

With Euro 2020 postponed by UEFA by a year, football chiefs on Thursday decided to indefinitely extend the 2019/20 football season, which will not resume until April 30 at the earliest.

Watford striker Troy Deeney believes Premier League clubs will adapt to the situation, having already had to be prepared for the disruption caused by the winter World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

"It's an ongoing conversation, it's going to get finished," Deeney told ITV.

"With the World Cup that's coming up in the middle of the season, we've made allowances for that so we can make allowances to get the season finished."

(For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

Search Keywords:
Southgate
-
England
-
football
-
soccer
-
Euro 2020
-
Short link:

 

Latest
17:33 Tunisia orders lockdown
17:02 How to maintain physical and mental health during coronavirus
16:00 Germany leads the way on soccer salary cuts as virus hits
16:00 Egypt’s health ministry asks pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia to self-isolate
15:18 23 Iran prisoners escape on eve of Persian New Year
14:55 Finland is again world's happiest country: UN
14:15 Saudi Arabia announces emergency stimulus, expects wider deficit
14:09 Egypt's coronavirus hotline receiving 20,000 calls a day
13:45 Italian football unites to raise millions for health system
13:21 Southgate urges England fans to work together to beat virus
13:08 Home comforts no excuse for slacking off, says Man City's Laporte
12:46 Wuhan reports no new cases for 2nd straight day
12:38 At least 24 Afghan security forces killed in insider attack: Officials
11:51 'Blessing amid misfortune': the Chinese football club at coronavirus ground.....
10:37 Brazilian clubs offer stadiums in fight against coronavirus
10:36 Coronavirus concerns overshadow Olympic flame arrival in Japan
23:11 Monaco Formula 1 GP cancelled due to coronavirus, ending 65-year run
21:45 Israelis ordered to stay at home to halt coronavirus spread: Netanyahu
21:35 Saudi king warns of 'difficult' coronavirus fight
21:26 Sion cancel Song, Djourou contracts due to coronavirus
21:22 Retailer Carrefour urges Egyptian shoppers not to hoard amid coronavirus fears
21:06 Ethiopian PM urges tolerance as anti-foreigner sentiment rises over virus
20:59 Hundreds of Bahrainis stuck in Iran as evacuation plans stall
20:57 Millions could die if virus allowed to spread unchecked: UN chief
20:54 GERD: Seeking support
20:28 Egyptian Football Association reduce Kahraba and Ashour’s sanctions to ten matches
20:14 Sudan fights on multiple fronts
19:44 Ahly's winger Soliman extends contract for two years
19:25 New page in crisis management
19:23 Gaining in times of crisis
Readers Picks
Ahram online

© 2010 Ahram Online.