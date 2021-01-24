Last Update 23:1
About Us
Sunday, 24 January 2021

De Jong leads Barcelona to win over Elche in Spanish league

AP , Sunday 24 Jan 2021
de Jong
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, right, is challenged by Elche's Gonzalo Verdu during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Manuel Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. AP
Share/Bookmark
Views: 378
Share/Bookmark
Views: 378

Related
    • Barcelona picked up its second win in a row without the suspended Lionel Messi, defeating Elche 2-0 to regain third place in the Spanish league on Sunday.

    Frenkie de Jong scored in the 39th minute and set up Riqui Puig's 89th-minute goal to give Barcelona its fourth league win in a row as Messi served the second of his two-game suspension for hitting an opponent.

    The Catalan club moved a point in front of Sevilla, which on Saturday beat Cadiz 3-0. Barcelona was three points behind second-place Real Madrid _ which won 4-1 at Alaves on Saturday _ and seven points behind leader Atletico Madrid, which has two games in hand ahead of its home match against Valencia later Sunday.

    It was the first time Barcelona won four consecutive league matches this season, with all four victories coming in away matches. It hasn't lost in nine straight league games.

    De Jong scored into the open net after the Elche defense failed to fully clear a cross from Martin Braithwaite to Antoine Griezmann inside the area. The Dutch midfielder made a well-placed cross for Puig's late header for his first-ever Spanish league goal.

    Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a crucial foot-save to keep Barcelona ahead in the 56th after Elche forward Emiliano Rigoni entered the area in a one-on-one situation. The breakaway for the hosts was prompted after a blunder by Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza, who gave the ball away near midfield.

    Barcelona was coming off a 2-0 win over third-division club Cornella in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, when Messi served the first match of his suspension for hitting an opponent in the team's 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Jan. 17.

    The Argentina playmaker will be allowed to return to action in Barcelona's visit to Rayo Vallecano in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

    Elche, winless in its last 13 league games, was second-to-last in the 20-team standings.

    (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

    Search Keywords:
    Barcelona
    -
    De Jong
    -
    Elche
    -
    La Liga
    -
    Short link:

     

    Latest
    23:15 Klopp sees positive steps despite Liverpool's Cup exit
    22:44 Egypt, ILO launch economic empowerment program to secure sustainable jobs for.....
    22:17 'We can't wait:' Biden to push US Congress for $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief
    22:16 Davos ski resort eerily quiet without economic talkfest this year
    21:20 Spain La Liga results & fixtures (20th matchday)
    21:15 Salah brace not enough as Liverpool exit FA Cup after loss to Man United
    21:09 Trump's coming impeachment trial aggravates rift among Republicans
    20:53 Italy Serie A results & fixtures (19th matchday)
    20:49 Germany Bundesliga results & scorers (18th matchday)
    20:40 RELIVE: Slovenia v Egypt (2021 World Handball Championship)
    20:29 Egypt's Gypsum gallery launches Online Viewing Room with Nelly El-Sharkawy’s.....
    20:28 Scottish leader says PM Johnson fears democracy over independence issue
    20:17 De Jong leads Barcelona to win over Elche in Spanish league
    20:14 Bayern beat Schalke 4-0 to extend Bundesliga lead
    19:49 Ahly would be 'honoured' to face Bayern Munich in Club World Cup: Mosimane
    19:16 US passes 25 million Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
    19:08 Egyptian film Curfew to screen on OSN
    18:51 Documentary on children in Syria's Al-Hol camp wins an award at Dhaka Int'l.....
    18:30 2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs
    18:29 Egypt's Mohamed Mounir celebrates Police Day with new song
    17:29 Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs
    17:28 Trump asked Justice Department to go to Supreme Court to overturn election:.....
    17:06 Egyptian Premier League fixtures & results (9th matchday)
    16:30 Arthur bags first Juve goal in Bologna win to put pressure on Milan teams
    16:28 Israeli cabinet approves deal upgrading ties with Morocco: Israeli media
    16:26 UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv
    16:26 US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden.....
    16:25 Zamalek appeal CAF suspension of striker Mostafa Mohamed over kicking incident.....
    16:25 Ozil moves from Arsenal to Fenerbahce
    16:02 US police weigh officer discipline after rally, Capitol riot
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.