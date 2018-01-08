Last Update 15:33
About Us
Monday, 08 January 2018

Tennis: Nadal, Djokovic to test injuries at Kooyong

AFP , Monday 8 Jan 2018
Rafael Nadal
Spain's Rafael Nadal during practice (Photo: Reuters)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 210
Share/Bookmark
Views: 210

Related
    • Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will use the Kooyong Classic starting Tuesday as a convenient emergency stop to gain much-needed match practice as the pair return from injury in time for the Australian Open.

    Not since the glory days of Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras nearly two decades ago and more recently Roger Federer, has the long-time exhibition event hosted as distinguished a field.

    The upcoming edition will feature five of the world's top 10, including ATP Finals runner-up and two-time Kooyong champion David Goffin, Austrian Dominic Thiem, Croat Marin Cilic and Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

    Under the ad-hoc rules, late additions Nadal and Djokovic will be playing practice matches.

    World number one Nadal, who missed the warm-up Brisbane International last week with a knee injury, is set for just one appearance on Tuesday when he faces France's Richard Gasquet.

    Djokovic, who hasn't played competitively since a right elbow problem forced him to quit Wimbledon in the quarter-finals in July, is due on court on Wednesday to play Thiem.

    "The addition of both Novak and Rafa changes our schedule and the way we will run the four days but that's what Kooyong is all about, we are here to help the players get ready for the Open," said tournament director Peter Johnston.

    The women's draw, now into a second season after being introduced in 2017, includes new Hopman Cup champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, German Andrea Petkovic, Aussie teen Destanee Aiava and young Chinese star Wang Xinyu.

    Pat Cash, the 1987 Australian Open winner who now coaches American CoCo Vandeweghe, serves as official ambassador for the event and said it would be good preparation for Djokovic and Nadal.

    "Everyone will be watching Rafa's legs and Novak's arm," he said.

    "It can make for a very exciting week of tennis. Both guys had good preparation, they just suffered setbacks. But when those come within a couple of weeks from the Australian Open, it's a bit of a worry.

    "They have to be absolutely ready, players can be quite anxious about it all."

    The first day of play features four matches, with Nadal against Gasquet, Goffin facing Carreno Busta and wayward Australian Bernard Tomic taking on Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

    Among the women, young Australian Aiava plays Petkovic.

    (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

    Search Keywords:
    AFP
    -
    Nadal
    -
    Djokovic
    -
    Kooyong
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    15:38 Tennis: Murray undergoes hip surgery, eyes Wimbledon return
    15:19 Fire reported at N.Y.'s Trump Tower, no injuries: Local media
    14:27 Jordan says it foiled IS group plot to destabilize country: State media
    14:19 Barcelona's Coutinho ruled out for three weeks
    14:14 Iran warns world to prepare for US nuke deal withdrawal
    13:32 Pope urges effort to rebuild trust in North Korea, Syria
    13:29 Barcelona to unveil 160-million-euro Coutinho
    11:54 Iraq returning displaced civilians from camps to unsafe areas
    11:26 No one justified selection in Arsenal defeat: Mertesacker
    10:41 Eight children among 21 killed in Syria Idlib strikes: Monitor
    10:41 Seoul seeks to put family reunions on N. Korea talks agenda
    09:59 Soldier, five rebels dead in southern Philippine clash: Army
    00:05 Real Madrid fall 16 points behind Barcelona after draw with Celta
    23:47 Spain La Liga results & fixtures (18th matchday)
    23:36 Match facts: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (Spain's La Liga)
    21:33 Steve Bannon backs away from his published criticism of Trump's son
    21:15 Barcelona's Valverde hails Coutinho signing
    19:36 Messi, Suarez and Paulinho on target in routine Barcelona win
    19:33 Yemeni party names new leader after Saleh killed
    19:15 Match facts: Barcelona v Levante (Spain's La Liga)
    19:14 Saudi-led coalition warplane crashes in Yemen due to technical fault, Statement
    18:48 Jordan agrees to send aid to stranded Syrians
    18:41 Journalist Ismail Alexandrani referred to military prosecution after two years.....
    15:44 Iran Guards say quell unrest fomented by foreign enemies
    14:50 Two hurt in blast outside Stockholm area metro
    14:09 Coutinho in Barcelona to tie up third-richest transfer
    14:02 Iranian oil tanker burns, 32 missing after collision off China's coast
    14:01 12-metre-long dead whale washes up on Egypt's Alexandria shore
    12:53 UK PM May says Trump committed to best interests of United States
    12:10 Iran parliament holds special meeting on protests
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.