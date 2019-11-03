Last Update 17:15
About Us
Sunday, 03 November 2019

Tennis: Nadal's late-season injury jinx strikes again

Nadal has enjoyed a fantastic 2019, winning both Roland Garros and the US Open

AFP , Sunday 3 Nov 2019
Nadal
Nadal's late-season injury problems have struck again (Photo: AFP)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 189
Share/Bookmark
Views: 189

Related
    • Rafael Nadal's vulnerability to late-season injuries resurfaced this weekend as the 19-time Grand Slam champion was forced out of the Paris Masters with an abdominal muscle strain.

    The 33-year-old has carved out one of the sport's greatest-ever careers in spite of persistent injury troubles, a pattern which has continued in 2019.

    The latest problem has put his participation at both the ATP Tour Finals and the Davis Cup in doubt.

    Nadal, who has never won the title at Bercy or the Tour Finals, also withdrew from the Paris Masters before the quarter-finals on his last appearance in 2017 with a knee problem and missed last year's tournament with another abdominal injury.

    The world number two, who will usurp Novak Djokovic at the top of the rankings next week, has still only won two ATP titles indoors, a figure at least partly down to his November injury woes.

    He had been due to play Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov in the semis with a final against Djokovic at stake, but announced he was pulling out just minutes before the scheduled start of the match on Saturday.

    But Nadal insisted it was not worth the risk, having also suffered with a similar injury 10 years ago.

    "I had this issue in the US Open 2009 with a bad experience," he said. "Because I started the tournament with, if I remember, around six, seven, millimetres of strain and I keep playing, I keep playing.

    "I finished the tournament with (a) 28-millimetre strain, so have been a big, big thing after that.

    "I remember (it) well because I couldn't play semi-finals of the Davis Cup against Israel... So for me, I took almost a month outside of the tennis court, so we don't want to repeat that."

    - Long injury history -

    Nadal's first injury-enforced absence from the ATP Tour came as a 16-year-old in 2003 when he hurt his elbow in a fall during training and had to miss the French Open -- an event he has gone on to win a record-breaking 12 times.

    He has missed at least one tournament in every year of his career since.

    Nadal has enjoyed a fantastic 2019, winning both Roland Garros and the US Open to move to within one of great rival Roger Federer on the list for most Grand Slam titles.

    But he has been far from an ever-present on tour.

    The Spaniard handed Federer a walkover when they were set to meet in the Indian Wells semi-finals before pulling out of the following Miami Open with the same right knee issue.

    A left wrist problem forced him to end his Laver Cup halfway through the event in September, and Paris was his first appearance since.

    Many pundits consistently predicted Nadal would struggle to enjoy a long career due to his gruelling style of play and he has proved them wrong time and again since.

    And he says his latest injury is not due to anything technical.

    "I have been serving like this during the whole season. It was not a different movement at all.

    "No, that's not an issue."

    Nadal said he would fight to be fit for the season-ending championships in London, which start on November 10, until it is "impossible", but will first head home to Mallorca to start his recovery.

    Should he miss London, Davis Cup organisers, including Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, will be desperate for Nadal to be ready for the inaugural finals of the team event, with Federer and Djokovic both skipping that week in Madrid.

    It will also be a busy 2020, though, for Nadal, with the Tokyo Olympics wedged between Wimbledon and the US Open.

    (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

     
    Search Keywords:
    Rafael Nadal
    -
    Tennis
    -
    Short link:

     

    Email
     
    Name
     
    Comment's
    Title
     
    Comment
    Ahram Online welcomes readers' comments on all issues covered by the site, along with any criticisms and/or corrections. Readers are asked to limit their feedback to a maximum of 1000 characters (roughly 200 words). All comments/criticisms will, however, be subject to the following code
    • We will not publish comments which contain rude or abusive language, libelous statements, slander and personal attacks against any person/s.
    • We will not publish comments which contain racist remarks or any kind of racial or religious incitement against any group of people, in Egypt or outside it.
    • We welcome criticism of our reports and articles but we will not publish personal attacks, slander or fabrications directed against our reporters and contributing writers.
    • We reserve the right to correct, when at all possible, obvious errors in spelling and grammar. However, due to time and staffing constraints such corrections will not be made across the board or on a regular basis.
    Latest
    17:34 Egyptian players abroad: Warda helps AE Larissa to victory, Hafez's Kasimpasa.....
    17:32 Ken Loach's 'Sorry We Missed You' to open 12th Panorama of the European Film.....
    17:32 Gomaa double secures Masry's qualification for Confed Cup group stage
    17:31 Cairo Int'l Film Festival brings cinema closer to university students
    17:20 African Confederation Cup playoff round results & fixtures (2nd leg)
    17:19 Spain La Liga fixtures & results (12th matchday)
    16:38 Saudi working on speeding up Aramco IPO process: NCB exec
    16:33 Match facts: Egypt's Masry v Seychelles' Cote d'or (African Confederation Cup)
    15:33 Italy Serie A results & fixtures (11th matchday)
    15:22 Friends' star Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'
    15:22 Theater owners: 'The Irishman' 'deserved better' release
    14:49 Hong Kong shopping mall clashes end in bloodshed
    14:28 Toll in Philippine quakes climbs to 21
    14:26 Tottenham's Wanyama leads Kenya squad for Egypt clash in 2021 AFCON qualifiers
    14:06 Live score: Egypt's Pyramids FC v Tanzania's Young Africans (African Confederation.....
    13:10 UN chief urges Myanmar to resolve Rohingya crisis
    13:10 Iraqis block roads in support of anti-government protests
    13:09 UK's Johnson 'sorry' for Brexit delay
    12:49 Aston Villa's Trezeguet reacts after scoring first goal in England against Liverpool
    12:11 Israel-Egypt gas pipeline deal seen imminent
    11:44 Chinese news agency slams 'barbaric' Hong Kong office attack
    11:20 The result is excessive, says Barcelona's Busquets after shock loss to Levante
    11:06 We were not clinical in front of goal: Real captain Ramos after Betis draw
    10:36 Egypt submits its membership documents to UPOV
    22:22 Preview: Egypt's Pyramids FC, Masry poised to stroll to Confed Cup group stage
    21:26 Germany Bundesliga results & fixtures (10th matchday)
    21:22 English Premier League results & fixtures (11th matchday)
    21:05 INTERVIEW: World No.4 Abdel Gawad proud of Egypt's squash domination
    19:31 Egypt to try train conductor in death of youth
    19:24 Late turnaround keeps Manchester City on Liverpool's tails
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.